Garry Vitti Recalls When Head Coach Magic Johnson Ruthlessly Called Out Lakers Players

Magic Johnson was one of the greatest leaders in NBA history as a player. As a coach, though, he only lasted 16 games with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet according to longtime Lakers trainer Gary Vitti, nobody who played under him ever forgot how brutally honest he could be.

Speaking on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast, Vitti recalled one unforgettable moment during the disastrous end of the 1993-94 Lakers season when Johnson completely exploded on the team.

“So, Magic Johnson is boiling over. Every little thing, he’s about to bust and blow his top. It’s the end of the season, and we’re fighting for the eighth spot in the playoffs. The team ahead of us is the Denver Nuggets.”

“As the basketball gods created the schedule, we had to play Denver twice. We could’ve made our own destiny by beating them. Well, we lose. We lose. So he’s pissed. Now we’re definitely out of it, but we still have games to play.”

“We arrived back in L.A. and were practicing at Loyola Marymount University. Up in one corner there was a little window, and if you looked from the floor out that window, you could see the top of a palm tree. We’re in the gym and, before practice, you always meet at center court. All the players are out there just trying to finish the season.”

“Here comes Magic. He gets in the middle and looks around with this snarl on his face. Well, I guess you’re all wondering why we’re here today, because we’re not going to make the playoffs. And I’ll tell you why we’re here. We’re here to see who’s going to be here next year. Because they’re going to ask me, and I’m going to tell them the truth.”

“So here’s what I want y’all to do today. I want you to go out there. Then he points up to that window. I want you to go out there today and look at that palm tree and get some sun. Then he starts rubbing his arms like he’s putting on suntan lotion. I want you to look at that palm tree, look at that sun, put some suntan lotion on, and go have yourself a nice day.”

“Then I want you to get all your motherf***ing beepers and all your motherf***ing mobile phones. Then I want you to call all your motherf***ing b*****s. Because next year, when you ain’t here, there’s going to be somebody else’s b*****s. Then he turned around and walked straight out of the gym. I’m looking around, and anybody who looked back at me was like, did you hear what he just said?”

The story perfectly captures the intensity Johnson brought into coaching despite his short tenure. Johnson finished with a 5-11 coaching record after replacing Randy Pfund late in the 1993-94 season. He resigned afterward, later admitting coaching was not for him because he struggled dealing with players who did not share his competitive obsession.

That obsession defined Johnson’s Hall of Fame career.

Widely viewed as the greatest point guard in NBA history, Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists across 13 NBA seasons while shooting 52.0% from the field. His best statistical season came in 1986-87 when he averaged 23.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, and 1.7 steals while winning league MVP and leading the Lakers to another championship.

Johnson’s resume remains almost unmatched. He won five NBA championships, three MVP awards, three Finals MVPs, and made 12 All-Star teams. He led the league in assists four times and retired as the NBA’s all-time assists leader before eventually being surpassed by John Stockton.

Most importantly, Johnson transformed basketball itself. Alongside Larry Bird, Johnson helped save the NBA during the 1980s and turned the Lakers’ ‘Showtime’ era into one of the most iconic dynasties in sports history.

That is also why his frustration coaching the Lakers felt so personal. Johnson expected the same fire and accountability he demanded from himself as a player. When he looked around that practice gym and saw a roster already mentally checked out, he unleashed one of the coldest locker room speeches in Lakers history.

Even decades later, Vitti still remembers every word.