JJ Redick Discusses Pat Riley’s Influence On Him; Embraces Lakers-Celtics Rivalry

Sunday night was poised to be a momentous occasion for the Los Angeles Lakers as they paid homage to Pat Riley ahead of the game against the Boston Celtics. As one of the franchise’s most iconic figures, Lakers head coach JJ Redick made sure to emphasize the impact of Riley’s legacy.

JJ Redick shared a heartfelt message about Pat Riley‘s influence on him as a coach during his pre-game interview, especially in light of the comparisons between him and the former Lakers head coach. He stated:

“I didn’t think much of the comparisons at the time. Pat, to me, sort of set the standard for modern NBA coaches. I have always looked at the NBA in two very distinct eras. You can make the demarcation point right at the merger or in ’80-’81, right around that time when Dallas joined as the 23rd team. That’s, to me, the beginning of the modern NBA. And that’s when the Lakers’ running game started, or shortly after in 1980, and Pat, he just set the standard for what a modern NBA coach should be.”

On the topic of Riley’s statue, Redick added:

“It’s a good-looking statue. We paused a little bit to make sure we got it right. But I thought the statue looked good.”

Riley’s impact as a Lakers coach can never be understated. Masterminding the “Showtime” brand of basketball by giving Magic Johnson the keys to the offense, Pat Riley and the Lakers won four NBA championships, including back-to-back ones in 1987 and 1988.

Among his four wins, Riley is the only Lakers’ coach to have beaten the Boston Celtics twice in the NBA Finals. Given that Riley’s statue unveiling took place on the night of a Lakers-Celtics matchup, Redick couldn’t help but acknowledge his own role in the NBA’s most storied rivalry.

“Being a novice, in terms of NBA history, and just really understanding what this rivalry means for the history of the league, it’s just an honor to be a part of it. I got to experience it for four years when I was at Duke, and I felt it was just an honor to be a part of the Duke-UNC rivalry and be a part of the continuing tradition of that, and it’s no different here.”

While there are several notable rivalries in the NBA, few are as deeply rooted in the league’s history as the Lakers-Celtics one. While Boston has dominated in head-to-head matchups for the most part (211-166), the Purple and Gold have also routinely found ways to stay right within striking distance.

As the Lakers head into another iteration of this historic matchup, JJ Redick will hope to lead his team to victory.

Pat Riley Praises JJ Redick As A Coach

While JJ Redick expressed how influential Pat Riley had been on him as a coach, Riley himself revealed how he held the Lakers’ head coach in high regard. While speaking about Redick during his media availability, Riley shared:

“I love JJ [Redick]. I really do. My teams competed against him in various teams that he played with. He’s a fiery guy. He could shoot the hell out of the ball. He was tough as nails… I don’t know. Sometimes I look back, and I remember myself at that time, and I looked at JJ, and I think they picked the right person. There’s just a quality about him, I think, that goes above and beyond… I think JJ will be a great coach for them.”

Riley pointing out similarities between himself and Redick is certainly a promising sign, especially with Riley also giving his stamp of approval. However, this only raises the expectations for JJ Redick to produce results with the team this season.

Currently, the Lakers are placed fifth in the West with a 34-21 record. While this is a solid position to be in at this point in the campaign, the Purple and Gold haven’t necessarily asserted themselves as a genuine title contender. Needless to say, this may raise concerns within the fan base.