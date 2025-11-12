JJ Redick Lists Stunning Brooklyn Penthouse For $6.2 Million

Lakers head coach JJ Redick is selling his Brooklyn penthouse for $6.2 million.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lakers head coach JJ Redick is winning both on and off the court. With his team embroiled in a road trip, he’s navigating a home sale that could be the final step in his move out West. He has officially put his Brooklyn penthouse on the market for $6.2 million, according to a new listing from Rachel Greenstein of the RST Collective Team at Compass.

After taking on a full-time role as Lakers head coach, Redick now lives in Los Angeles permanently, and this move was a logical next step in his transition. With one less tie to the East, he can devote his full attention to his family and to his responsibilities with the Lakers.

As for the residence, the duplex served as Redick’s family home since 2017, when he purchased the place for a little over $6 million. It was the culmination of a very successful NBA career and years of hard work. Top designers renovated the home and includes four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, landscaped terraces, and private on-site heated parking.

Credit: Shannon Dupre
Credit: Shannon Dupre

The two-story residence blends modern trends with classic French touches, from white oak floors to arched doorways and brass finishes throughout. The centerpiece of the home is a massive 2,500-square-foot landscaped terrace, perfect for hosting guests or enjoying a quiet sunset.

Credit: Shannon Dupre
Credit: Shannon Dupre

Inside, the kitchen delivers serious flair with rich blue lacquer, bronze hardware, and marble counters. The primary suite adds to the ambiance with its own private terrace and a spa-like bathroom wrapped in Venetian plaster and Calacatta gold.

Credit: Shannon Dupre
Credit: Shannon Dupre

Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms, each with custom finishes, en-suite baths, and direct access to another sunlit terrace with sweeping views. Redick, who designed the space with intention and precision, is now ready to turn the page as his Lakers chapter continues to grow on the West Coast.

Since accepting the job with no prior head coaching experience, JJ has been a major success. His advanced knowledge of the game and his approach to building offensive and defensive schemes has translated into wins for the Lakers and helped the roster find early chemistry.

Although it is still early in the season, Redick has the Lakers at 8-3 and playing at a high level. His presence on the sidelines has even earned him a contract extension, ensuring that he’ll be leading this team well into the future.

With the season now in full swing and the Lakers looking like contenders, Redick can put his full focus on the franchise. That’s what makes this home sale such a significant moment for him. The Brooklyn chapter is officially closing, and a new one is unfolding in Los Angeles that could set him on a historic trajectory.

With his family settled, the team rolling, and a long-term deal in place, this season marks the start of something special for Redick. Fortunately, he’s more than capable of capitalizing the opportunity. That $6.2 million penthouse? Just a reminder of how far he’s come.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after getting called for a foul in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images “It Hurt Me A Lot…. I Just Have To Be Better”: Ja Morant Honestly Reflects On Struggling With Turnovers Against Knicks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like