JJ Redick Lists Stunning Brooklyn Penthouse For $6.2 Million

Lakers head coach JJ Redick is winning both on and off the court. With his team embroiled in a road trip, he’s navigating a home sale that could be the final step in his move out West. He has officially put his Brooklyn penthouse on the market for $6.2 million, according to a new listing from Rachel Greenstein of the RST Collective Team at Compass.

After taking on a full-time role as Lakers head coach, Redick now lives in Los Angeles permanently, and this move was a logical next step in his transition. With one less tie to the East, he can devote his full attention to his family and to his responsibilities with the Lakers.

As for the residence, the duplex served as Redick’s family home since 2017, when he purchased the place for a little over $6 million. It was the culmination of a very successful NBA career and years of hard work. Top designers renovated the home and includes four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, landscaped terraces, and private on-site heated parking.

The two-story residence blends modern trends with classic French touches, from white oak floors to arched doorways and brass finishes throughout. The centerpiece of the home is a massive 2,500-square-foot landscaped terrace, perfect for hosting guests or enjoying a quiet sunset.

Inside, the kitchen delivers serious flair with rich blue lacquer, bronze hardware, and marble counters. The primary suite adds to the ambiance with its own private terrace and a spa-like bathroom wrapped in Venetian plaster and Calacatta gold.

Upstairs are two more spacious bedrooms, each with custom finishes, en-suite baths, and direct access to another sunlit terrace with sweeping views. Redick, who designed the space with intention and precision, is now ready to turn the page as his Lakers chapter continues to grow on the West Coast.

Since accepting the job with no prior head coaching experience, JJ has been a major success. His advanced knowledge of the game and his approach to building offensive and defensive schemes has translated into wins for the Lakers and helped the roster find early chemistry.

Although it is still early in the season, Redick has the Lakers at 8-3 and playing at a high level. His presence on the sidelines has even earned him a contract extension, ensuring that he’ll be leading this team well into the future.

With the season now in full swing and the Lakers looking like contenders, Redick can put his full focus on the franchise. That’s what makes this home sale such a significant moment for him. The Brooklyn chapter is officially closing, and a new one is unfolding in Los Angeles that could set him on a historic trajectory.

With his family settled, the team rolling, and a long-term deal in place, this season marks the start of something special for Redick. Fortunately, he’s more than capable of capitalizing the opportunity. That $6.2 million penthouse? Just a reminder of how far he’s come.