Kendrick Perkins Admits He Was Wrong In Saying Luka Doncic Is Entering Joel Embiid Territory

Kendrick Perkins admits his Joel Embiid comment was wrong, but isn't taking back the rest of what he said about Luka Doncic.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) looks over in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins tends to come under fire for his takes every now and then, and he was put on blast online for his comments about Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic on First Take on Thursday. Perkins was fact-checked after claiming Doncic is entering Joel Embiid territory after he missed the Lakers’ entire 2026 postseason run with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.

It was a bizarre comment, and Perkins has now walked it back on the latest episode of his Road Trippin’ Show.

“I was tripping,” Perkins said. “If I could have went back and took it back with the Joel Embiid territory, I would have took it back. But other than that, I wouldn’t have took nothing else back.”

Perkins revealed Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy, had called him a day earlier. These two are good friends, and co-host Allie Clifton asked him if Duffy forgave him for the Embiid comment. Perkins stated his voting for Doncic for the All-NBA First Team was forgiveness enough.

It’s not often we get Perkins admitting he made a mistake. Saying Doncic was becoming as unreliable as Embiid was just flat-out wrong, though. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has made the playoffs eight times in his career and missed at least one game in six of those postseason runs.

As for Doncic, he had missed games in just one of his five playoff runs prior to this season. The Slovenian was out for the first three games of the Dallas Mavericks‘ first-round series against the Utah Jazz in 2022 with a calf strain.

While Perkins admits he got that wrong, he is standing by the rest of what he said. The 41-year-old had been asked on First Take if the bigger priority for the Lakers this offseason should be appeasing Doncic or doing right by LeBron James. Perkins isn’t changing his pick.

“I said I trusted LeBron James ’cause I know when it come postseason time that LeBron James is going to be healthy and he’s going to be available,” Perkins said. “… I didn’t say [Doncic] missed games. I said when it mattered the most, he was never 100%. He was always 70%. He was always battling injuries.

“They traded Luka away because the Boston Celtics exposed him,” Perkins continued. “Because, although he got to the finals, the Celtics made them look like it was levels to this s*** when it comes to conditioning.”

Doncic was dealing with knee, ankle, and chest issues during the 2024 playoffs when he led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Perkins thinks conditioning played a part in the six-time All-Star being hobbled as the Boston Celtics beat them in five games. He then brought up Mavericks assistant GM Michael Finley snatching a can of beer from Doncic’s hands after the Western Conference Finals.

Perkins praised Doncic for getting in shape after the Mavericks traded him to the Lakers, but wants to see more.

“Every single time we go give him his flowers for being a warrior, for battling through injuries, and it goes to show you how talented he really is,” Perkins said. “That he’s playing in those playoff games, and he wasn’t 100%, but he was producing. But what I’m saying is in order for Luka to win a championship, he needs to be in [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] form, Jaylen Brown form.

“I’m not saying his body type, but he has to be in that type of fashion,” Perkins added. “I don’t want to keep coming into the postseason, and they like, ‘Oh yeah, Luka’s available, but he’s dealing with this. Luka is available, but he’s dealing with a sore such and such.'”

Everyone tends to be dealing with some injury, or another, come the playoffs, though. Even James, whom Perkins was praising so much, wasn’t fully healthy in his three playoff runs prior to this one. Most recently in the 2025 playoffs, he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain. James has played through issues, but he hasn’t been as healthy as Perkins thinks.

So, if you have to pick between Doncic and James currently, the former is the easy choice, despite what Perkins believes.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Rudy Gobert Reflects On Timberwolves’ Failed Season And How To Fix Bad Team Habits
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like