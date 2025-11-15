Lakers Down Several Starters vs. Bucks, Four Players On Injury Report

The Lakers are headed into Milwaukee short-handed. Just hours before tipoff, the team announced a key update to their injury report.

Marcus Smart has been downgraded to questionable with a viral illness, potentially leaving the Lakers without one of their top perimeter defenders. Gabe Vincent (ankle) and LeBron James (sciatica) remain out as well.

Rui Hachimura will also miss tonight’s game due to a left calf contusion. It’s his first absence of the season and a tough blow for the Lakers. He has been a consistent presence in the rotation all year, posting career highs in both scoring (15.8 points) and field goal percentage (57.7 percent).

In the wake of injuries to LeBron, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic, Rui has been a steady hand for the Lakers and a dependable leader for JJ Redick. He is having one of the best years of his NBA career so far, but it remains to be seen if he can sustain this level of play for the rest of the season. For now, at least, the Lakers will have to move forward without him.

Marcus Smart is also out of the rotation tonight as he recovers from a viral infection. He is fresh off a 13-point performance on Friday that also included five rebounds, five assists, and two steals on 40.0 percent shooting and 10.0 percent from three.

Meanwhile, the latest word on Gabe Vincent hints at a successful ankle recovery that could see him return as soon as next week. While not their most important player, he brings a spark off the bench and flexibility to the rotation as a two-way guard who can shoot, pass, and create off the dribble.

Finally, there is LeBron James. He has yet to play this season due to a sciatica injury, but he is progressing well in his rehab. After making waves in his first five-on-five session this month, he is reportedly targeting a return next week. For now, though, he remains sidelined.

In total, Los Angeles could be without four key contributors against a Bucks team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers will have their hands full trying to contain the opposition, but they have handled adversity well so far this season.

Between Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton, the Purple and Gold have continued to thrive despite the injuries, and it really makes you wonder what they will look like at full strength.

The good news is Lakers fans might not have to wait long. Assuming no new setbacks, the full rotation, including LeBron, could be available as early as next week. Only then will we get a real glimpse at what this group is capable of.

Now it’s just a matter of getting there. As the Lakers continue to battle through this rough patch, every win helps buy time for their stars to heal. If they can stay afloat just a little longer, they’ll soon have a chance to show the rest of the league that they are ready to win.