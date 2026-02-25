Lakers Injury Report vs. Suns: Several Players Could Be Out In Critical Matchup

Multiple players on injury report in Lakers' matchup against Phoenix.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As losers of two straight games, the Los Angeles Lakers have been reeling since returning from the All-Star break. As desperation grows, pressure is building to pick up a win, which is why all eyes are set on Thursday’s rematch against the Phoenix Suns. While the big three will be available to play without restrictions, the availability of two role-players is in jeopardy as a result of the latest batch of injuries.

Per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain) has been ruled as probable, while Rui Hachimura (illness) is listed as questionable. Meanwhile, Bronny James and Adou Thiero are with the South Bay Lakers. While the odds are that the Lakers will have a full rotation tomorrow, the latest setbacks for Hayes and Rui leave some room for doubt about their short-term availability.

Rui, while healthy, is currently feeling “under the weather” with an unspecified illness. It’s a relatively minor setback that shouldn’t keep him out for more than a game or two. As long as he’s feeling better tomorrow, he’s expected to play with nothing held back. The same could be said for Hayes, who is still recovering after tweaking his ankle against the Magic.

Meanwhile, for the Suns, Cole Anthony (not with team), Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain), and Haywood Highsmith (right knee management) have all been ruled out, leaving Phoenix severely shorthanded.

While the Suns won their last matchup against the Lakers, the odds are stacked against them tomorrow. Even without Hayes and Hachimura, the Lakers have way more firepower between a healthy Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Deandre Ayton to overpower the competition.

At 18-11 on the road (34-23 overall), being in enemy territory works against the Lakers, but good health and new additions have given them increased confidence in their potential. If they can just improve on the defensive end, it would go a long way toward building positive momentum for the playoffs.

More than anything, they just need the players to stay healthy. The Lakers have dealt with constant setbacks for months, but if they can just get a few weeks with everyone together, it could make the difference between a successful season and a failed one. For now, everyone must be ready for any potential absences, just like it’s been all season long.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jun 16, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the second quarter in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images Iman Shumpert Claims Kyrie Irving Left The Cavaliers To Beat LeBron James
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like