New Video Alleges Victor Wembanyama Incited Cade Cunningham To Shove Stephon Castle

The Spurs stood on business in their most recent visit to Detroit to face the Pistons as they defeated the Eastern Conference’s top team 114-103 in a clash of elite NBA talent. Cade Cunningham had a slow night, where he struggled to score as Victor Wembanyama and his teammates put the clamps on him for almost the entire game.

In a momentary lapse of judgment, Cunningham shoved Stephon Castle to the floor during the second quarter of the game after seemingly getting frustrated with his suffocating defense in the corner. A new video has now emerged on social media, which claims Victor Wembanyama may have a role in contributing to this irregular outburst from Cunningham.

What Cade Cunningham & Jalen Duren Really Said To Keldon Johnson👀: Cade: “Watch out, bro” Keldon: “What?” Duren: “Watch ur f*cking mouth!” Keldon: “What, what?” Cade: “Chill out with that” Keldon: “You ain’t doing nothing, sorry as hell” Earlier, Wemby called Cade “soft” pic.twitter.com/TJEaUJiftS — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) February 25, 2026

‘LegendZ productions,’ the social media lip-reader’s page that has risen to prominence this season, released footage unravelling inside details of what led to Cade Cunningham pushing Stephon Castle to the floor and the aftermath in which Keldon Johnson and Jalen Duren were also involved.

The video claims the game was extremely physical right from tip-off, and the Pistons immediately began targeting the Spurs’ French star. Cunningham initially seemed to intentionally elbow Wembanyama in a defensive foul after feeling like he was being targeted and being held himself without getting any calls from the officials.

“God damn! He smacked my arm! He smacked my arm!” Cunningham was seen complaining to the officials. Wembanyama did not appreciate how Cunningham couldn’t take the physicality they dished back.

The Spurs star allegedly called Cunningham “soft” just moments before he lost his cool at Stephon Castle. Keldon Johnson stepped in after Castle fell to the ground and confronted Cunningham while slightly pushing him back. That’s when Jalen Duren also intervened to defend his teammate.

“Hey! Hey! Watch your f**ing mouth!” Duren apparently said to Johnson after he confronted Cunningham. “Watch out, bro,” Cunningham seemingly warned Johnson as well, who repeatedly said “what?” to stir up the two Pistons players initially.

“Chill out with that,” a frustrated Cunningham said to Johnson, who immediately clapped back, “Or what? Sup? Sup N***a? You ain’t doing nothing.”

“That n***a sorry as hell,” said Johnson as he walked back to the Spurs bench after the scuffle was broken up.

The NBA world could not believe that, in the aftermath, only Keldon Johnson and Jalen Duren were given technical fouls, while Cade Cunningham only had an offensive foul for his role in the scuffle.

The Spurs had the last laugh as they went on to win the physical game. Devin Vassell led all scorers for the Spurs (28 points, two rebounds, four assists, 10-14 FG, 71.4 FG%). Wembanyama contributed with a solid 21-point performance, where he also had 17 rebounds, four assists, and six blocks in the game (6-16 FG, 37.5 FG%).

San Antonio improved to 41-16 following this win as they extended their win-streak to nine games, continuing a strong upsurge for the top spot in the West.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham struggled with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while shooting 5-26 from the field (19.2 FG%) and 2-9 from beyond the three-point line (22.2 3P%).

The Pistons ended their five-game win streak with this loss as they fell to 42-14 but remain at the top of the East. After the game, Cunningham admitted that the Pistons lost because they had no answer for Victor Wembanyama.

A very intense battle between two teams built around elite No. 1 overall picks from recent seasons. It will be interesting to see them battle once again as the two teams meet for their second fixture of the season on Thursday, March 5.