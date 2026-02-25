Chris Bosh Says He’s Lucky To Be Alive After Waking Up Covered In His Own Blood

Former Miami Heat star details recent medical scare that put his whole life in perspective.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Mar 26, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks during his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

NBA champion and former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh has been living the quiet life since retiring from the league. This week, however, he found himself re-evaluating everything after a scary medical episode that involved waking up in his own blood.

“So, I woke up covered in my own blood,” said Bosh on X. “It was crazy, it was fast, it was instant… there was no warning, and I didn’t have any time to prepare for it. I was getting ready to go on a date with my wife, and the next thing you know, I was on the ground. I won’t get into specifics, but you can see I’m still recovering. I’m not going to try to hide that one in case I look different. It was a scary thing, and it came fast, and it made me really have a different outlook on life and how things go. What we do for ourselves, what we do for our family, how we live our lives. No matter what it is, make sure you don’t wait. That’s the thing that I get from this.”

Bosh has dealt with medical issues before, including the pulmonary embolisms that forced his early retirement in 2017. His short-lived comeback bid failed, and he’s spent his time enjoying a life of private luxury ever since. Whether this medical scare is related to his past blood clots is unknown, but the experience has taught Chris to slow down and enjoy life.

“I’m lucky to be alive, and I feel great about that,” Bosh added. “Now, I’m thinking about how I can live my day-to-day life. That’s really it. But don’t wait to take action. You might be wanting to get a promotion, you might want to try out for the team, you might want to go on that vacation, it might be so many different things that people want to do, that we want to do, but never do. So, that’s what I get from all this.”

Despite his complicated medical history, Chris Bosh still managed to carve out a lasting legacy in the NBA. In 13 years, the NBA Hall of Famer averaged 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game on 49.4% shooting and 33.5% shooting from three. He retired as an 11x All-Star, two-time champion, and one-time All-NBA player.

While injuries cut short his iconic career, he’s just thankful to be alive after almost having that taken from him. More than most, Bosh knows how fleeting life is, and he’s determined to make the most of it while he still can. For those with a clean bill of health, it’s a sign that they should go out and chase their dreams rather than live life going through the motions.

