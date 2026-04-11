Lakers Legend Still Thinks LeBron James Is The Best Player On Lakers Over Luka Doncic

LeBron James being called the best player on a roster that includes Luka Doncic would have sounded outrageous a year ago. At 41, in his 23rd season, that debate should not exist. Yet former Lakers big man Mychal Thompson has made it clear where he stands.

Speaking on ESPN Los Angeles, Thompson did not hesitate.

“It’s not crazy when you think about it, LeBron James is still the best player on his team… He can get to the basket. He can run the floor. He still has his speed and quickness. He can shoot.”

“What does Luka Doncic do better than him? He can create his own shot. LeBron can score at will if he wants to.”

That statement lands differently when you look at the current situation. The Lakers lost both Doncic and Austin Reaves to injuries at the worst possible time. What followed was a familiar shift. LeBron went from a controlled third option to the engine of everything again.

Over the last three games, he has averaged 28.0 points, 12.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0% from the field and 46.2% from three. Those are not adjusted expectations for a veteran. Those are elite, dominant numbers that rival any star in the league today.

Before those injuries, the structure looked different. Doncic handled primary creation. Reaves worked as a secondary scorer. LeBron adapted. He averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season while shooting 51.7% from the field, for the season, picking spots and managing energy. That version of the Lakers is gone for now.

Thompson’s argument rests on versatility and control. Doncic is one of the best shot creators in the league. His ability to manipulate defenses in isolation and pick and roll remains unmatched for many. But LeBron still dictates the entire game. He creates for others at a higher level, defends multiple positions, and controls tempo possession by possession.

The question is not about peak skill. It is about impact right now. In that context, Thompson’s take holds weight. When everything breaks down, the Lakers still turn to LeBron.

There is also a history behind this. LeBron has built a career on carrying teams in high-pressure moments. From Cleveland to Miami to Los Angeles, he has taken on the burden when needed. The difference now is age. At 41, sustaining that level across a playoff series in a stacked Western Conference becomes a serious challenge.

That is where the debate sharpens. Doncic, when healthy, is the long-term engine of the franchise. He is in his prime and built for heavy offensive usage. LeBron, despite the numbers, is managing time.

Yet the present moment does not care about timelines. The Lakers need production now. They need control now. They need someone who can run every possession, create efficient looks, and still score under pressure. Right now, that player is LeBron James.

Thompson’s statement may sound bold on the surface. Once you watch the games and study the numbers, it starts to look less like a hot take and more like reality.