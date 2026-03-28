Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Drops Another 40-Point Game But Gets 16th Tech In Win Against Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers handled business with a 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets, but the headline wasn’t just the scoreboard; it was Luka Doncic doing Luka things again while toeing the line, literally. His 41-point night powered a dominant performance where the Lakers controlled 84% of the game, shot an efficient 54.3% from the field, and lived at the free-throw line (a whopping 42 attempts).

Still, the looming storyline is his 16th technical foul, which could carry real consequences moving forward. On the court, though, this was another reminder: when Luka is in rhythm, everything revolves around him. Onto the player ratings.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 41 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 15-25 FG, 5-10 3PT, 6-6 FT, 39 MIN

Another night, another offensive masterclass. Luka controlled the game at every level: step-backs, drives, physical finishes, you name it. The only wrinkle is the technical foul, which adds a layer of tension (and a 1-game ban if it is upheld) to what should otherwise be pure dominance. Still, when he’s playing like this, there’s no real answer.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 7-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 8-11 FT, 40 MIN

Austin Reaves continues to thrive as the perfect complement. He attacked aggressively, hit big shots, and stayed composed throughout. His ability to punish defenses when they shift toward Luka is becoming a defining trait of this team.

LeBron James: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 5-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-7 FT, 37 MIN

LeBron James didn’t need to dominate scoring – he picked his spots and let the game come to him. His playmaking kept everything organized, and he quietly dictated pace. This was more about control than flash, and he executed it cleanly.

Jaxson Hayes: B+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 5 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 6-10 FT, 26 MIN

Hayes brought real defensive presence. Five blocks jump off the page, and his activity around the rim changed shots all night. Free throws were shaky, but the overall impact was strong.

Deandre Ayton: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 2 TOV, 3-3 FG, 3-4 FT, 22 MIN

Ayton played a clean, efficient game. Perfect from the field, protected the rim well, and didn’t try to overextend himself. Not a high-usage night, but exactly what the Lakers needed from him.

Rui Hachimura: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1 STL, 3-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-4 FT, 26 MIN

Solid and steady. Rui gave them scoring off the bench without forcing anything. Efficient enough, though not overly impactful.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, 17 MIN

Did what he’s supposed to do – space the floor and keep the ball moving. Not a big night, but a functional one.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 2 REB, 0-1 FG, 10 MIN

Little action. He neither helped nor hurt the team.

Jake LaRavia: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 18 MIN

A difficult game. He didn’t seem to find any sort of cohesive offensive plan, and his defense didn’t seem to make up for it. He was given the minutes, but his absence was still felt.

Bronny James: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 4 MIN

Very small sample, but he knocked down his shot. No mistakes, no wasted motion.