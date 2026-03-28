Warriors Player Ratings: Porzingis Step Up In High-Scoring Win Against Wizards

Golden State didn’t rely on chaos this time; they leaned into control, shot-making, and a well-rounded offensive attack to take down Washington 131-126. The Warriors matched the Wizards shot-for-shot from deep (19 threes on 43%), but the real separator came at the line and on the glass.

With five players in double figures and crisp ball movement (32 assists), this felt like a team that knew exactly how it wanted to win and executed it. Let’s get into the Warriors player ratings.

Kristaps Porzingis: A

Game Stats: 28 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 9-17 FG, 5-11 3PT, 5-7 FT, 29 MIN

This was the ideal version of Porzingis, stretching the floor, making quick decisions, and not forcing anything. Zero turnovers is the headline here. When he keeps it simple, his efficiency spikes, and tonight was a perfect example.

Gui Santos: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 8-9 FT, 33 MIN

Santos is starting to make this kind of performance feel routine. Efficient, confident, and aggressive in all the right spots, he picked his moments and delivered. The one turnover stands out just as much as the scoring; he played under control and punished mistakes.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 6-13 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-8 FT, 33 MIN

Podziemski stuffed the stat sheet and impacted every phase of the game. He rebounded like a forward, facilitated like a guard, and scored when needed. This was a complete performance – the kind that stabilizes everything around him.

Draymond Green: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

Draymond controlled the tempo like a veteran quarterback. Ten assists, constant communication, and timely defensive plays gave the Warriors structure. He wasn’t looking to score, but he didn’t need to – this game was about orchestration, and he conducted it cleanly.

Gary Payton II: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 7-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-3 FT, 25 MIN

Energy, efficiency, and timely cuts; that’s the GP2 blueprint. He capitalized on broken plays and kept the pressure on the defense. The missed free throws hurt slightly, but his overall impact was strong.

LJ Cryer: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 4-13 FG, 4-10 3PT, 27 MIN

This was a volume shooting night. The efficiency wasn’t great, but hitting four threes spaced the floor and kept the offense flowing. No turnovers is a plus; he played within the system even while hunting shots.

Pat Spencer: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 25 MIN

Quietly effective. Spencer didn’t dominate the ball but made smart reads, finished efficiently, and contributed on the glass. He kept possessions alive and didn’t disrupt the rhythm.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 25 MIN

Efficient and low-maintenance. He didn’t try to do too much, spaced the floor, and knocked down open looks. Nothing flashy, but no real mistakes either – he played his role.

Malevy Leons: N/A

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Too brief to leave any kind of mark.

Omer Yurtseven: N/A

Game Stats: 3 REB, 1 TOV, 8 MIN

Grabbed a few boards but otherwise invisible. Didn’t provide much resistance or offensive presence.