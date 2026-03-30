Lakers vs. Wizards Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Lakers host the Wizards at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 30, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Lakers are 48-26 and third in the West, while the Wizards are 17-57 and 14th in the East. The Lakers are 24-12 at home, and the Wizards are 6-31 on the road.

The two teams are entering from very different places. The Lakers beat the Nets 116-99 on Friday and have won 11 of their last 12. The Wizards got crushed 123-88 by the Blazers on Sunday and have dropped 18 of their last 19.

The first meeting was a blowout. The Lakers won 142-111 on Jan. 30, so they lead the season series 1-0. That night, the Lakers shot 54.4% from the field, piled up 31 assists, and put the game away early.

For the Lakers, LeBron James has put up 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, while Austin Reaves has delivered 23.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

For the Wizards, Alex Sarr has posted 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and Bilal Coulibaly has added 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.

The records make this look one-sided, but Luka Doncic being suspended gives the game at least one wrinkle the Lakers have to solve.

Injury Report

Lakers

Luka Doncic: Out (league suspension)

Marcus Smart: Out (right ankle contusion)

Adou Thiero: Out (left knee injury management)

Wizards

Trae Young: Out (low back pain, right quad contusion)

Anthony Davis: Out (left finger sprain)

Cam Whitmore: Out (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis)

D’Angelo Russell: Out (not with team)

Kyshawn George: Out (left elbow sprain)

Leaky Black: Questionable (G League two-way)

Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable (right retrocalcaneal bursitis)

Anthony Gill: Questionable (right ankle soreness)

Julian Reese: Questionable (G League two-way)

Why The Lakers Have The Advantage

The cleanest edge starts with shot quality. The Lakers have the best field goal percentage in the league at 50.0%, and they sit eighth in offensive rating at 117.2. Even without Doncic, that is still a strong offensive base against a Wizards defense that allows 124.0 points per game, the second-most in the league.

The home split pushes the same way. The Lakers are 24-12 at home, and they have won 11 of their last 12 overall. The Wizards, meanwhile, are 6-31 on the road and just gave up 123 points to the Blazers one night before this game. That is a rough setup for a team already carrying one of the league’s weakest defensive profiles into a back-to-back road spot.

The rebounding matchup is another opening for the Lakers. The Wizards allow 48.0 rebounds per game to opponents, the highest mark in the league. That fits the Lakers well because they do not need huge volume from three to win this matchup. They can score efficiently inside, live on second chances, and keep pressure on a thin Wizards frontcourt for four quarters.

There is also direct evidence from the first meeting. The Lakers won by 31, scored 142 points, and controlled the game with 31 assists and 48 rebounds. The Wizards did not have answers for the Lakers’ size or for their secondary playmaking once the paint collapsed. That script is still available here, especially with the Wizards missing so much creation and interior depth.

Why The Wizards Have The Advantage

The Wizards still have one obvious path, and it starts with pace and shot volume. They take 36.4 threes per game, shoot 35.9% from deep, and average 25.0 assists. If the Lakers play a loose game without Doncic and let the Wizards get downhill into kick-out threes, the underdog can at least create enough offense to hang around longer than expected.

The Lakers’ defense is not dominant enough to dismiss that possibility. They allow 114.9 points per game and own a 116.6 defensive rating. Those are not terrible numbers, but they do leave room for a team to score if the ball starts moving and the game gets stretched beyond the first option. The Wizards do not have a great offense overall, but the Lakers have shown they can still give away scoring windows.

The Wizards also bring some real defensive activity, even if the full defensive results are poor. They are tied for fourth in the league in blocks at 5.7 per game, and Sarr ranks second in the NBA with 2.0 blocks per game. That means the Lakers cannot assume every drive will end cleanly at the rim, especially on a night when Doncic’s shot creation is unavailable.

There is one more angle that gives the Wizards a small opening. The Lakers average 14.4 turnovers per game, which sits middle of the pack, and the Wizards produce 7.8 steals per game. If the Wizards can turn this into a sloppier game than the Lakers want, steal a few extra possessions, and make enough threes, they at least have a route to force a competitive fourth quarter.

X-Factors

Deandre Ayton looks important in this matchup, even if he is not the headline name. He has given the Lakers 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds a night while shooting 67.4% from the field. Against a Wizards team that gives up the most opponent rebounds in the league, Ayton can tilt the game with finishing and second chances. If he controls the glass, the Lakers can keep their offense simple and still generate efficient possessions.

Luke Kennard could end up doing a lot of the spacing work that usually opens around Doncic. In 24 games with the Lakers, he has chipped in 8.3 points while hitting 45.9% from three, and his full-season mark is an NBA-best 48.4%. The Wizards will likely collapse toward James and Reaves whenever they touch the paint. If Kennard punishes those rotations, the Lakers can keep the floor wide without needing elite isolation creation on every trip.

Bub Carrington is one of the few Wizards guards who can still give the offense some shape with so many names out. He has produced 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season, and he has started 40 games. The Wizards need him to survive the first layer of pressure, get them into actions early, and keep the ball from sticking. If he settles the game, the Wizards can at least make the Lakers defend full possessions.

Julian Reese brings a very different kind of pressure. The rookie has posted 11.4 points and 11.0 rebounds across his first seven NBA games, and that rebounding presence has been one of the few reliable sources of interior production for the Wizards lately. If Reese can steal extra possessions and keep the Wizards from getting buried on the glass, the game stays more uncomfortable for the Lakers than it should.

Prediction

The Lakers are the clear pick. Even without Doncic, they still have the better structure, the better home split, and the much safer offensive floor. The biggest numbers in the matchup all point the same way: the Lakers lead the league in field goal percentage, the Wizards allow 124.0 points per game, and the Wizards also give up the most opponent rebounds in the league. That is too much to overcome on the road, on a back-to-back, with this many rotation pieces missing.

Prediction: Lakers 121, Wizards 107