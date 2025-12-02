LeBron James Gets Annoyed At Rui Hachimura For Not Passing Him The Ball

Rui Hachimura played it safe instead of passing to LeBron James.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their seven-game win streak snapped on Monday, as the Phoenix Suns blew them out 125-108 at Crypto.com Arena. It was an extremely frustrating night for the Lakers, and LeBron James appeared to get quite annoyed with Rui Hachimura at one point in the third quarter.

James kept asking for a pass as Hachimura brought the ball up the court, but the Japanese forward played it safe and handed it off to Austin Reaves instead. Reaves then quickly tried to get it to the 40-year-old, but it might have been a bit too late by then. James ended up committing an offensive foul on the play and let Hachimura know he wasn’t happy.

This wasn’t the first time that we had seen James get frustrated with Hachimura this season. The 21-time All-Star notably appeared to be unhappy with his teammate’s play on the defensive end against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 25. The Lakers at least ended up winning 135-118 that night, but they were the ones who got hammered here.

James was far from his best against the Suns, recording 10 points (3-10 FG) and three rebounds in 31 minutes. He stayed in the game in the fourth quarter to ensure his double-digit scoring streak wasn’t snapped, which lets you know just how bad of a night it was for him.

James didn’t even have the excuse that many of his teammates could have for their performances against the Suns. This was the second night of a back-to-back, but he didn’t play in the 133-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. James sat out against the Pelicans due to left foot injury management, and you’d have imagined he would be the one giving the rest of the team a bit of a boost, but it wasn’t to be.

As for Hachimura, he went scoreless (0-1 FG) and grabbed just one rebound. It was the first time this season that the 27-year-old failed to score a single point in a game.

There has been a lot to like about Hachimura’s play for the Lakers in 2025-26, like his excellent three-point shooting (46.1%), but he appears to have lapses on the offensive end somewhat regularly. A compilation recently went viral of the times that he just forgot the play during games.

Hachimura has been with the Lakers for nearly three years now and has been a regular starter under head coach JJ Redick since he was hired in 2024. You’d expect him to know the playbook like the back of his hand, but it doesn’t look like he does. Still, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives, which include his defense, in Redick’s mind, given that he is the only role player who has been a consistent starter under him.

Getting back to this game, the Lakers fell to 15-5 with the loss. We’ll see them in action next against the high-flying Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and Redick will be expecting a strong response in that one.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Dillon Brooks Taunted LeBron James And Trolled Luka Doncic During Lakers Game
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like