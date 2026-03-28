Luka Doncic’s 16th Technical Foul Could Cost Him $322,000 After Incident In Nets Win

Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the Brooklyn Nets and cost himself some money.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a 116-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets last night, overcoming one of the worst teams in the NBA after a tense first three quarters. Luka Doncic was excellent as usual, putting up 41 points (15-25 FG) and eight rebounds while leading the Lakers to this win. Unfortunately, this win might have led to a negative outcome for the MVP hopeful anyway.

Midway through the third quarter, Doncic got into a scuffle with Nets forward Ziaire Williams, which led to both players picking up technical fouls. The officials reviewed the incident on video and determined that Doncic pushed Williams and Williams retaliated by swiping at Doncic’s face. As a result, there is little chance the Lakers could appeal this technical foul and get it overturned, as the team did with Doncic’s technical foul against the Orlando Magic’s Goga Bitadze.

This was Doncic’s 16th technical foul this season, which will trigger a one-game suspension for the 27-year-old guard. Doncic will likely miss the Lakers’ Monday night game against the Washington Wizards. This suspension will also mean Doncic will have to forfeit the game cheque for this season to the tune of $317,000. It rises to a total of $322,000 when you include the $5,000 Doncic has had to give up as a fine for his 16th technical foul

$5,000 is the most the NBA fines for a technical foul violation, with all subsequent technicals for Doncic now resulting in additional $5,000 fines. If he picks up two additional fouls between now and the end of the season, Doncic will have to sit through another one-game suspension. With the Lakers having eight games left in the year, the franchise will hope its star guard can maintain his composure.

Doncic addressed the incident with Williams after the game, trying to deflect blame for his reaction to what he believes was provocation from the Nets forward.

“[Williams] was yelling in my face — three times. I just wanted to get out of there. It’s a double tech, of course. What can I say? I didn’t even talk. I just wanted to get out of there. And they said I pushed, my push was ‘exaggerated,’ which [it] was obviously not. And I don’t know what else to tell you.”

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists this season. He’s likely going to be the league’s scoring leader and is a strong contender in the MVP race, although he lost a spot in the NBA.com’s MVP rankings despite averaging 37.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists over March. He is currently on the longest streak of 30-point games in the NBA this season (13), with his production also leading to wins for the Lakers.

Doncic’s technical foul limit will reset in the NBA Playoffs, where a new fine structure will be in place. The first two technical fouls will cost players $2,000 each before increasing to $3,000 each for fouls No. 3 and 4. Fouls five and six will carry a $4,000 fine, with the seventh foul resulting in the same $5,000 fine and one-game suspension Doncic has received for getting to 16 on the season.

The Lakers shouldn’t feel Doncic’s absence against the Wizards that strongly. The Wizards are 17-56 this season, one of the worst teams in the NBA. The Lakers should be able to rely on the LeBron James and Austin Reaves duo to lead the team to a win over what should be easy opponents. Doncic should return in time for Monday’s clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience.A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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