Timberwolves vs. Pistons Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Timberwolves host the Pistons at Target Center on Saturday, March 28, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves are 45-28 and fifth in the West. The Pistons are 53-20 and first in the East. At home, the Timberwolves are 25-13. On the road, the Pistons are 24-11.

Both teams come in after good wins, so this game starts with real quality on both sides. The Timberwolves beat the Rockets 110-108 in overtime on Wednesday after a wild 15-0 run to close the extra period. The Pistons beat the Pelicans 129-108 on Thursday behind a 30-point, 10-rebound night from Jalen Duren.

This is the first meeting of the season between these teams. They play again on April 2.

Julius Randle has put up 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves, while Rudy Gobert is at 11.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks on 69.3% shooting.

For the Pistons, Jalen Duren is producing 19.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 64.3% shooting, and Tobias Harris is at 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 34.6% from three.

The injury report is a big part of the setup. Cade Cunningham is out for the Pistons. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are out for the Timberwolves. So this game still has talent, but it also asks both teams to adjust on the fly.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: Out (right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Jaden McDaniels: Out (right knee soreness)

Enrique Freeman: Out (G League two-way)

Zyon Pullin: Out (G League two-way)

Rocco Zikarsky: Out (G League two-way)

Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable (right calf soreness)

Pistons

Cade Cunningham: Out (left lung pneumothorax)

Isaiah Stewart: Out (left calf strain)

Isaac Jones: Out (G League two-way)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out (G League two-way)

Bobi Klintman: Out (G League on assignment)

Jalen Duren: Questionable (right knee injury management)

Tobias Harris: Questionable (left hip soreness)

Duncan Robinson: Questionable (right hip strain)

Ausar Thompson: Questionable (right ankle injury management)

Caris LeVert: Probable (right knee tendinopathy)

Marcus Sasser: Probable (right hip strain)

Why The Timberwolves Have The Advantage

The first edge is the home side of the game and the way the Timberwolves defend in their own building. They are 25-13 at home, and their defensive efficiency ranks eighth in the league. Their opponent effective field goal percentage is 52.8%, which ranks fifth. That tells you the base level is still strong even when some scorers are out. They make teams work for shots.

The Timberwolves also have a solid offensive profile, even if it is not elite. They rank 11th in offensive efficiency. They play at 104.6 possessions per game, so the tempo is not slow, and they get to the line 25.5 times per game, which ranks sixth. This helps here because the Pistons defend very well, but they also foul more than some other top defenses, and they are without Cunningham, who usually gives them order late in possessions. If the Timberwolves can keep getting downhill and force contact, they can make the game simpler.

There is also a shot-making angle. The Timberwolves have a 56.1% effective field goal rate, 56.3% on twos, and 37.2% from three. Those are strong numbers. The Pistons defend the paint very well, but they still have to adjust without Cunningham on offense and maybe without full health from Duren, Harris, and Ausar Thompson. If the Timberwolves can get enough floor spacing from Randle, Naz Reid, and Donte DiVincenzo, they can pull the Pistons away from their best defensive spots.

The last point is simple. The Timberwolves have more shot creation on the floor right now. Randle is active and playing well. Gobert gives them a safe inside target. The Pistons have had the better season, but without Cunningham, they lose their main engine. In a close game, that changes a lot. The Timberwolves do not need to be better in every area. They need cleaner late possessions, and they may have that here.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The Pistons still bring the better full-season profile. Their defensive efficiency ranks second in the league. Their opponent effective field goal percentage is 51.8%, also second. Their average scoring margin is +7.8, second in the NBA. That is not a fake record. This team wins the basic parts of the game over and over. It defends, it protects the rim, and it usually controls the physical battle.

The Pistons also do real damage inside. They lead the league in points in the paint at 58.1 per game. They are third in free-throw attempts at 26.4 per game. They are fifth in total rebounds at 55.8 per game. So even without Cunningham, there is still a very clear path for them on offense. They can play through Duren, attack the rim, and keep pressure on the front line. Against a Timberwolves team missing Edwards and McDaniels, that direct style can still travel.

Their defensive playmaking is another big edge. The Pistons are first in blocks at 6.3 per game and first in steals plus blocks at 16.7 per game. They are also fourth in opponent points in the paint at 43.7 per game. This is very important in this matchup because the Timberwolves are missing their top scorer and one of their best two-way wings. If the Pistons get the game into the paint and make every finish hard, the Timberwolves can go through dry stretches fast.

There is also no reason to ignore the standings. The Pistons are first in the East for a reason. They have won in many different ways all year. The Timberwolves are good, but their scoring margin is +3.8, not close to the Pistons’ +7.8. That does not guarantee anything in one game, but it shows the Pistons have been the more stable team from October to now.

X-Factors

Naz Reid is a big x-factor for the Timberwolves. He is averaging 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and he shoots 37.2% from three. With Edwards out, Reid’s spacing and second-unit scoring become even more important. If he pulls a Pistons big away from the rim and scores on quick actions, the Timberwolves get a very different look on offense.

Donte DiVincenzo is another key name for the Timberwolves. He is at 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, with 38.3% from three. This game can get tight in the half-court, and DiVincenzo is the kind of player who helps there. He can shoot, move the ball, and make one extra play. If he has a clean shooting night, the Timberwolves’ offense looks much more balanced.

Ausar Thompson is a real swing player for the Pistons. He is putting up 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, and he gives them 2.0 steals per game. With Cunningham out, his defense and transition play are even bigger. If he is healthy enough to push the tempo, attack gaps, and create live-ball turnovers, the Pistons can find easy points without needing perfect half-court offense.

Caris LeVert also belongs here. His season line is modest at 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, but his role is easy to see in this matchup. The Pistons need another ball-handler and another player who can settle a possession when the first action dies. If LeVert gives them calm minutes and a few good drives, the offense can hold together well enough without Cunningham.

Prediction

This is a hard game to call because both teams are missing important players. Still, I lean slightly to the Timberwolves. The home record is good, the defense is still top-10, and the best active scorer in this game is Randle. The Pistons have the better season profile and the better defense on paper, but Cunningham being out changes the feel of the game. I think the Timberwolves get just enough shot creation at home and survive a very physical game.

Prediction: Timberwolves 113, Pistons 109