Spurs vs. Bucks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

This matchup opens with two teams heading in opposite directions. The Spurs visit the Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, March 28, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Spurs are 55-18 and second in the West, while the Bucks are 29-43 and 11th in the East. The road-home split tells the same story. The Spurs are 26-11 away from home, and the Bucks are 16-19 at home.

The Spurs arrive on a seven-game winning streak after beating the Grizzlies 123-98 on Wednesday. The Bucks are moving the other way after a 130-99 loss to the Trail Blazers, their second straight defeat.

The first meeting was not close either. The Spurs won 119-101 on January 15, so they lead the season series 1-0.

For the Bucks, Ryan Rollins has produced 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, and Myles Turner has added 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

Victor Wembanyama is putting up 24.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks, while De’Aaron Fox has given the Spurs 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

The pressure is not subtle here. The Spurs are still chasing the top of the West, while the Bucks are stuck outside the play-in line and trying to survive one more short-handed night.

Injury Report

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out (left knee hyperextension bone bruise)

Alex Antetokounmpo: Out (G League two-way)

Kevin Porter Jr.: Out (right knee synovitis)

Myles Turner: Questionable (right calf soreness)

Kyle Kuzma: Questionable (right Achilles tendinopathy)

Bobby Portis Jr.: Questionable (left wrist sprain)

Gary Harris: Questionable (left groin contusion)

Spurs

Harrison Ingram: Out (G League two-way)

David Jones Garcia: Out (G League two-way)

Emanuel Miller: Out (G League two-way)

Why The Bucks Have The Advantage

The clearest argument for the Bucks starts with shooting. They are second in three-point percentage at 38.8% and third in effective field goal percentage at 56.4%. So even with a weak overall record, this is still a team that can create real variance if the threes fall. Against a Spurs defense that is solid but not elite at forcing turnovers, the Bucks can at least get into offense and try to win the math battle from the perimeter.

That shooting matters because the Spurs are not built around chaos. They rank only 24th in steals at 7.5 per game and force turnovers on just 11.4% of opponent possessions. The Bucks are not great at protecting the ball, but they should still get a decent number of normal half-court trips. If they make those possessions efficient enough, they can keep this from becoming a runaway.

The other path is pace control. The Bucks play slower at 101.1 possessions per game, while the Spurs are at 103.5. That matters because the Spurs are deeper, more athletic, and more dangerous when they can stack pressure through pace, rebounding, and transition. If the Bucks can slow the game and turn it into a half-court shooting contest, their three-point profile gives them at least one believable way to stay alive.

There is also the simple home angle. The Bucks have not had a good season, but they are still better at home than on the road, and the Spurs are on the last stop of a road trip. For a team that needs everything to go right, that matters. The Bucks need shotmaking, pace control, and just enough defensive rebounding to keep the Spurs from stretching the game into a possession avalanche.

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage

The biggest gap is the full team profile. The Spurs are scoring 119.2 points per game, third in the league, while allowing 111.7, seventh in the league. The Bucks are at 110.8 points per game, 29th, and 116.4 allowed, 19th. That alone gives the Spurs a much cleaner baseline on both ends.

The advanced numbers make the same case. They are at 1.152 offensive efficiency and 1.079 defensive efficiency, compared to 1.094 and 1.153 for the Bucks. The Spurs also hold a +7.6 average scoring margin, while the Bucks sit at -6.0. That is not a small difference. It means the Spurs have been consistently winning games while dominating possessions, not just surviving close finishes.

The rebounding and turnover battle also lean hard toward the Spurs. They are second in rebounds at 46.8 per game, fourth in fewest turnovers at 13.5, and seventh in blocks at 5.5. The Bucks are 28th in rebounds at 40.8, 18th in turnovers at 14.8, and 29th in blocks at 3.9. That matters in this matchup because the Bucks are already missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and could be down more frontcourt help. If the Spurs control the glass and avoid empty trips, the Bucks do not have many ways to make up that gap.

There is also a real defensive matchup edge. The Spurs rank fourth in opponent field goal percentage, third in opponent two-point percentage, and first in opponent free-throw-attempt rate. So even though the Bucks are still a very good three-point shooting team, the Spurs are built to force tougher shots inside the arc and keep opponents off the line. Against a Bucks team without its main rim pressure source in Giannis, that matters a lot.

X-Factors

Bobby Portis Jr. belongs here if he plays. He is still one of the few Bucks role players who can swing a game with rebounding and second-unit scoring. That matters even more with Giannis out and Turner questionable. If Portis gives the Bucks real interior scoring and some extra possessions, they have a better chance to keep the game from tilting early.

AJ Green is one of the Bucks’ pieces who can change the texture of the game fast. He is averaging 9.5 points while shooting 40.6% from three, and he has started 61 games. The Bucks need him because the cleanest path to an upset is high-volume perimeter scoring. If Green gets loose on spot-up looks and forces the Spurs to stay attached, the floor opens up for everyone else.

Stephon Castle is a real swing piece for the Spurs because he gives them one more creator without disrupting their structure. He has put up 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. In a matchup where the Bucks are vulnerable on the perimeter and do not force many mistakes, Castle’s ability to get the ball moving and still attack the paint matters a lot. If he controls the tempo next to Wembanyama and Fox, the Spurs’ offense gets even harder to load up against.

Julian Champagnie also matters here. He had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting, and his role is clean in this matchup. He spaces the floor, rebounds, and punishes help when defenses load toward the stars. Against a Bucks team that is struggling to contest threes and could be thin again up front, that extra work is key.

Prediction

The Spurs should win this game, and the numbers make that pretty clear. They are better in offensive efficiency, much better in defensive efficiency, stronger on the glass, cleaner with the ball, and far healthier at the top of the rotation. The Bucks can make this uncomfortable if the three-point volume spikes and the Spurs get loose defensively, but over 48 minutes, the Spurs have too much balance and too much control.

Prediction: Spurs 121, Bucks 108