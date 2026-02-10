Luka Doncic Could Return For Mavericks Game As Rehab Takes New Turn

Luka Doncic is set to miss his third straight game tonight, as the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. He’s been dealing with a mild hamstring injury for days now, but ESPN’s Dave McMenamin confirmed that we should expect him back later this week.

“Luka is out tonight, he’s gonna miss his third straight game with that hamstring injury,” said McMenamin on NBA Today. “Now, the Lakers have been encouraged that it’s only a mild hamstring strain, but Luka has never dealt with a hamstring injury before in his eight-year NBA career, so this is a bit of a different rehab today. I’m told he ran yesterday, and he plans for five-on-five with contact today. So, Thursday against his former team, the Mavericks, is not out of the question. He certainly has some motivation to get back on the court in time to play in the All-Star Game this weekend, but that’s TBD.”

Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, and strains can often lead to more serious injuries if not given the proper care and treatment. This season especially, the Lakers have opted for a more cautious injury approach with their players, explaining why Doncic has missed multiple games with a “mild” strain.

The plan, for now, is to slowly ramp Luka up into action, with five-on-five contact being one of the final steps to return. With no experience or knowledge on how to handle this injury, Doncic isn’t going to rush the process, even if it means extending his absence. Fortunately, he’s on track to make a full recovery before Thursday’s game against his former team.

Even though he’s battled them multiple times already, playing the Mavericks always gives Luka some extra motivation, and it’ll make the perfect conditions for his return. In his last matchup against them, he finished with 33 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists in 39 minutes.

Of course, Doncic isn’t the only one dealing with setbacks. He’s one of four starters ruled out for tonight’s showdown, putting the Lakers in yet another game without most of their core rotation players. It’s been a recurring theme this season, and arguably the team’s biggest obstacle as they fight to maintain their position in the top six.

The good news is, the Lakers don’t have any major injuries to deal with. They could be back to full strength as early as Thursday, and it’s not a moment too soon. In this Western Conference, every game matters, and having the NBA’s leading scorer back will help tip the scales in their favor.