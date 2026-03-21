Luka Doncic’s Ex-Wife Goes Viral For Liking Comment Calling Him ‘Guilty’

Anamaria Goltes’ viral like sparks debate as Luka Doncic’s off-court situation unfolds.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Jan 30, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) on the court against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is dominating headlines for his performances on the court, but off the court, a viral moment involving his ex-partner has added another layer to an already complicated situation.

Anamaria Goltes recently liked an Instagram comment that labeled Doncic as guilty, and that single interaction quickly spread across social media. The comment itself focused on the challenges of motherhood, pointing to the emotional and physical toll following childbirth, and argued that blame often falls unfairly on the mother.

“The woman gave birth 4 months ago. I see that no one notices, no comments, and that is the most important! Hormones, stress, insomnia, depression, no help… ma everything… whatever it is ! She needed more love and support than ever. And how and why can anyone blame the mother of a 4-month-old baby?! Only him and him… Even if he is not guilty in that period after the birth, he is guilty. Who get it, get it.”

Goltes liking of that comment was enough to ignite debate.

The timing matters. This comes in the middle of an ongoing legal dispute between the two. Goltes has filed for child support, while Doncic has pushed back, arguing the filing was made in the wrong jurisdiction since their children live in Slovenia. What started as a private separation has now turned into a public back-and-forth, with each move being closely watched.

Their relationship goes back years. They met as teenagers in Slovenia and began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their first daughter later that year. Their second child was born in December 2025. From the outside, the relationship looked stable. That changed quickly over the past year.

Reports suggest tensions escalated during Doncic’s visit to Slovenia for the birth of their second child. A disagreement over travel plans involving their daughters led to police being called, although no wrongdoing was found. Soon after, Goltes moved back to Slovenia with the children, and the separation became official.

The Instagram activity now adds fuel to an already tense situation. While liking a comment is not a direct statement, the message behind it carries weight. Fans interpret these moments as signals, especially when both sides have remained mostly guarded in public statements.

At the same time, Doncic’s camp has maintained a clear stance. He has stated that he continues to support his children financially and is focused on maintaining a relationship with them. His legal response centers on jurisdiction, not refusal of responsibility, which adds another layer to how this situation is being framed.

What makes this story stand out is the contrast between Doncic’s personal life and his current form on the court. Since the split became public, he has been playing at an all-time great level.

Over his recent stretch of the last six games, Luka is averaging 41.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 6 games, shooting 50.3% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range, while leading the Los Angeles Lakers on an eight-game winning streak.

The team has surged up the standings to 3rd in the West, and Doncic has entered the MVP conversation.

That contrast is hard to ignore. Off the court, there is uncertainty, legal tension, and now viral social media moments. On the court, there is control, dominance, and production at the highest level.

For fans, the takeaway is simple. One like on social media can shift the narrative quickly, especially when emotions and personal stakes are involved. In this case, it has turned an already private situation into a public talking point, with no clear end in sight.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Shaquille O'Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Shaquille O’Neal Threw Away His 1996 Olympic Gold Medal After Playing 15 Seconds In The Final
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like