Luka Doncic’s Ex-Wife Goes Viral For Liking Comment Calling Him ‘Guilty’

Luka Doncic is dominating headlines for his performances on the court, but off the court, a viral moment involving his ex-partner has added another layer to an already complicated situation.

Anamaria Goltes recently liked an Instagram comment that labeled Doncic as guilty, and that single interaction quickly spread across social media. The comment itself focused on the challenges of motherhood, pointing to the emotional and physical toll following childbirth, and argued that blame often falls unfairly on the mother.

“The woman gave birth 4 months ago. I see that no one notices, no comments, and that is the most important! Hormones, stress, insomnia, depression, no help… ma everything… whatever it is ! She needed more love and support than ever. And how and why can anyone blame the mother of a 4-month-old baby?! Only him and him… Even if he is not guilty in that period after the birth, he is guilty. Who get it, get it.”

🚨 Luka Doncic’s ex-wife liking an Instagram comment about Luka being “guilty” Leave Luka ALONE pic.twitter.com/Uim0NWt1RA — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 (@PurpGolded) March 21, 2026

Goltes liking of that comment was enough to ignite debate.

The timing matters. This comes in the middle of an ongoing legal dispute between the two. Goltes has filed for child support, while Doncic has pushed back, arguing the filing was made in the wrong jurisdiction since their children live in Slovenia. What started as a private separation has now turned into a public back-and-forth, with each move being closely watched.

Their relationship goes back years. They met as teenagers in Slovenia and began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2023 and welcomed their first daughter later that year. Their second child was born in December 2025. From the outside, the relationship looked stable. That changed quickly over the past year.

Reports suggest tensions escalated during Doncic’s visit to Slovenia for the birth of their second child. A disagreement over travel plans involving their daughters led to police being called, although no wrongdoing was found. Soon after, Goltes moved back to Slovenia with the children, and the separation became official.

The Instagram activity now adds fuel to an already tense situation. While liking a comment is not a direct statement, the message behind it carries weight. Fans interpret these moments as signals, especially when both sides have remained mostly guarded in public statements.

At the same time, Doncic’s camp has maintained a clear stance. He has stated that he continues to support his children financially and is focused on maintaining a relationship with them. His legal response centers on jurisdiction, not refusal of responsibility, which adds another layer to how this situation is being framed.

What makes this story stand out is the contrast between Doncic’s personal life and his current form on the court. Since the split became public, he has been playing at an all-time great level.

Over his recent stretch of the last six games, Luka is averaging 41.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in 6 games, shooting 50.3% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range, while leading the Los Angeles Lakers on an eight-game winning streak.

The team has surged up the standings to 3rd in the West, and Doncic has entered the MVP conversation.

That contrast is hard to ignore. Off the court, there is uncertainty, legal tension, and now viral social media moments. On the court, there is control, dominance, and production at the highest level.

For fans, the takeaway is simple. One like on social media can shift the narrative quickly, especially when emotions and personal stakes are involved. In this case, it has turned an already private situation into a public talking point, with no clear end in sight.