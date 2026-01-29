NBA Insider Reveals Why LeBron James Doesn’t Necessarily Want A Retirement Tour

Following Wednesday night’s 129-99 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reminisced about his career since leaving the Cavaliers. While still emotional about the Cavaliers’ tribute video, many even suspected that his reaction might have hinted at his plans to retire.

Although there were no formal statements made about retiring, LeBron James did share that he had no intentions of having a retirement tour. Before the game, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported on James’ outlook on the matter, stating:

“I’ve had people close to him tell me that he’s not necessarily interested in a retirement tour because that could bring some negativity with it if, all of a sudden, his body doesn’t cooperate. He goes to a city, everybody buys tickets, and he is unable to play. He doesn’t want to have that disappointment following him.”

At 41, LeBron James is effectively in the final stages of his career. With the physical toll of countless regular-season games and deep playoff runs accumulating, even with his impeccable recovery routine, James is bound to lose time to injuries.

The early segment of the season was a clear example of this, as the superstar missed the team’s first 14 games while dealing with sciatica. Since then, James has been more consistently available, but at this stage in his career, the Lakers can only demand so much more from him.

LeBron James Reveals Why He Keeps Playing

LeBron James’ greatest asset may be his longevity. Even after 23 seasons in the NBA, with more than 1,800 games played in total, the forward seems intent on soldiering through, despite the toll it takes on his body.

While this may raise some eyebrows, James explained why he continues to play while speaking with the media after the game.

“My why has been that I’m still playing this game at a high level and I still love the process,” James shared. “Putting in the work, inspiring, and giving what I got to the game.”

“The question gets asked more, and the thought creeps into my mind more at 41 years old of when the end is, and where is the finish line for us to hang this thing up,” he added. “But the drive of how much juice I can squeeze out of this orange… I’m in a battle with Father Time, and I’m kind of taking it personally. I’m gonna see how many more times I can be victorious over him.”

While it is unlikely for LeBron James to be able to beat Father Time, he has certainly put up an admirable fight. With averages of 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season, James remains an immensely productive player for the Lakers.

Although his ability to dominate and take over games may not be the same, the 41-year-old has found ways to contribute to winning. While gradually taking a step back and enabling Luka Doncic to take over as the face of the franchise, James has passed the torch to the next superstar in Los Angeles.