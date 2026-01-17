Puka Nacua’s Brother Cleared After Mistakenly Taking Adou Thiero’s Car

What initially looked like a bizarre crossover incident between the NFL and NBA has now been chalked up to a simple, but costly, misunderstanding.

Authorities have confirmed that Samson Nacua, the brother of Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua, will not face charges after mistakenly taking a car belonging to Adou Thiero of the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to reports from ESPN, the incident occurred on December 13th in West Hollywood. Authorities say that Samson Nacua believed that the vehicle he entered and drove off belonged to his brother. The confusion stemmed from the fact that Puka Nacua and Thiero own the same newer-model BMW in the same color, making the cars nearly indistinguishable at a glance.

The situation escalated after Thiero reported the car missing, prompting authorities to track the vehicle to the One Hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Samson Nacua and another individual, Trey Rose, were detained at the hotel after the car was located with a valet. Both were initially arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

However, once detectives reviewed the details and spoke with all parties involved, the narrative shifted. Thiero later told police he did not wish to press charges after learning the car was taken by mistake. Law enforcement ultimately concluded there was no criminal intent involved.

The story gained traction largely because of the names involved. Puka Nacua is one of the NFL’s biggest breakout stars, finishing the 2025–26 season among the league leaders in receptions and ranking second in receiving yards. His rapid rise with the Los Angeles Rams has made anything connected to his name headline-worthy.

Samson Nacua, 27, has had a far quieter professional path. A former BYU wide receiver, he briefly signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 before being waived and has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight until this incident surfaced.

For Adou Thiero, the episode was an unwanted distraction early in his NBA career. The 21-year-old rookie was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft and has spent most of his season developing with the South Bay Lakers. On the court, Thiero has seen limited NBA minutes, averaging just over one point per game, but the organization still views him as a long-term defensive project.

In the end, what initially sounded like a shocking theft involving a high-profile athlete’s family turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, right down to matching luxury cars. With no charges filed and all parties moving on, the incident now stands as an odd footnote in a season already filled with strange cross-sport moments.

Sometimes, even at the highest level of professional sports, chaos really does come down to grabbing the wrong set of keys.