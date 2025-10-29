Kyle Kuzma On Restricting Karl-Anthony Towns To Just 8 Points: “Guys Who Are Physical Don’t Want You To Be Physical”

Kyle Kuzma played a crucial role in helping the Milwaukee Bucks secure a 121-111 win against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Drawing upon the task of guarding Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns, the Bucks forward shone brightly while restricting Towns to only eight points on the night.

While speaking with the media after the game, Kyle Kuzma shed light on the factors and strategies that helped him lock up the Knicks star.

“I’ve been in the league long enough, played Towns long enough, to understand what he wants to do,” Kuzma stated. “Being out there and just being physical, putting my body on him. Lots of times, when you’re playing guys who are physical, they don’t want you to be physical. So just bring that attitude and mentality to the game, probably frustrated him a little bit.”

The Knicks vs. Bucks showdown was already expected to be a marquee matchup, especially with the recent trade rumors linking Giannis Antetokounmpo to New York fueling several stories. While the Knicks have been viewed as favorites in the East, an inspired 37-point performance by Antetokounmpo, along with key contributions by Ryan Rollins and Gary Trent Jr., who combined for 36 points, helped Milwaukee secure the win.

Although Kyle Kuzma made a name for himself as a scorer early in his career, the 30-year-old only had five points, five rebounds, and one assist for the game. With Kuuzma acting as a defensive stopper off the bench, the Bucks benefited from his contributions, as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns Admits To His Shortcomings

After being restricted on the offensive end against the Bucks, it is evident that Karl-Anthony Towns had a forgettable performance. While speaking with the media after the game, the Knicks’ big man acknowledged his shortcomings and mistakes while being guarded by Kyle Kuzma.

“I gotta do whatever is needed to win,” Towns said. “In the first half, I played how we needed me to play. I felt switched up, and I tried to get going just in case we needed me, and I just didn’t make a shot, so I pressed a little bit too much today [in the second half]. I have more experience than to do that. I didn’t do what we needed to do to win tonight. That’s on me, and I take full responsibility for that.”

Towns ended the game with eight points, 11 rebounds, one assist, a steal, and a block, while shooting 2-for-12 from the field. Given that he has started the 2025-26 season with an average of 17.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, Kyle Kuzma succeeded in holding the 29-year-old well below his season average.

Earlier reports have indicated that Karl-Anthony Towns has faced some difficulties with understanding his role in New York’s new system. But given how important he will be to their success, the Knicks will hope that their star big man finds his footing sooner rather than later.

With a 2-2 record, New York remains afloat. But with a need to get back to winning ways, the Knicks will hope to come away with a win in their first NBA Cup game of the season against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET.