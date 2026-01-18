Anthony Edwards Is Confident Of Beating Victor Wembanyama 1v1 Matchup

Anthony Edwards did not hesitate when the idea of a one-on-one matchup with Victor Wembanyama was put in front of him. In fact, he leaned into it with the same confidence that has come to define his rise as one of the NBA’s loudest and most fearless stars. After another electric showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, Edwards made it clear that games involving Wembanyama feel different to him.

Asked what it is about facing San Antonio that brings out another gear, Edwards was blunt.

“I mean, they got Wemby. He’s supposed to be the face of the league. So I always got to get up for that one.”

That competitive edge turned into something personal in the fourth quarter, when Edwards and Wembanyama began trading baskets in a way that felt more like a duel than a team game. Edwards loved every second of it.

“I loved it. I loved it. I wish we could have just moved everybody out of the way and just checked up, me versus him.”

“Me. Yeah.”

That confidence is not empty bravado. Edwards backed it up on the court, pouring in a career-high 55 points despite it being the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota. He scored from everywhere, attacking off the dribble, pulling up from deep, and embracing the moment as the Spurs’ crowd buzzed with every exchange between him and Wembanyama. It was one of those nights where the league’s future felt like it was happening in real time.

Wembanyama, of course, did not shy away. The Spurs star responded with 39 points, nine rebounds, and clutch plays down the stretch that ultimately sealed a 126-123 San Antonio win.

“Well, I know for sure he’s dunking on everybody. I’m not an exception. I’ll be up for the challenge, of course. If he’s got good momentum and if I’m just a little bit late, he might not be very forgiving, but it’s fine. I’ll try. Over the years, I’ll try to block him more than he dunks on me.”

What stood out most was the mutual respect beneath the trash talk. Wembanyama called it an honor to battle the best players at full intensity, saying it makes him better. Edwards echoed that respect in his own way, noting that Wembanyama’s work ethic and rapid improvement are obvious even from a distance.

This back and forth feels like the kind of rivalry the NBA needs as the league transitions from the LeBron James and Stephen Curry era into its next chapter. Edwards brings swagger, raw emotion, and fearlessness. Wembanyama brings composure, length, and a sense that the game bends around him. Their styles clash perfectly.

The one-on-one game Edwards wants may never officially happen, but moments like these already tell the story. Every time they share the floor, it feels personal, competitive, and meaningful. And judging by Edwards’ grin when he talks about Wembanyama, this rivalry is only getting started.