Nuggets Want To Keep 23-Year Old Breakout Star As Trade Rumors Heat Up

The Denver Nuggets have made their stance clear. Peyton Watson is not a trade chip, not a stopgap, and not a name they are willing to gamble with. According to league sources cited by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Denver intends to re-sign the 23-year-old forward in restricted free agency this summer, rebuffing growing interest from teams hoping to pry away one of the league’s most quietly valuable breakout players.

That decision is rooted in what Watson has become this season. Amid injuries that have ripped through Denver’s core, including absences for Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson, Watson did not just survive. He thrived.

Given a larger role, he responded with the best basketball of his career, averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 51.1% from the field and 40.8% from three. Add in 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per night, and the profile is clear. This is no longer a defense-only project. This is a two-way wing who fits the modern NBA perfectly.

What has made Watson especially valuable is how seamlessly he has scaled up. Denver did not need him to hijack possessions or force offense. He simply expanded what he already did well. He cut harder, shot more confidently, attacked closeouts, and punished defenses that tried to ignore him. His jumper, once a swing skill, now looks reliable. His handle has tightened, and decision-making has sped up. All of that happened while his defense remained elite, still guarding multiple positions and disrupting passing lanes without gambling.

That combination explains why teams have been calling. Two-way wings on rookie scale deals almost never stay under the radar, and Watson’s age only sweetens the appeal. Some around the league wondered if Denver’s financial history would push them toward moving him early, especially after allowing Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to walk in consecutive offseasons following the 2023 title. The logic was simple. Avoid paying another contract. Extract value now. Reset the books.

Denver is not buying that logic anymore.

Internally, the Nuggets view Watson as part of the next phase of the roster, not a luxury they cannot afford. With Jokic still in his prime, the front office understands that championship windows do not stay open by shedding young contributors. They stay open by replacing outgoing veterans with cheaper, younger players who can grow into larger roles. Watson checks every box in that plan.

Restricted free agency gives Denver leverage. While Watson is expected to draw real offers, the Nuggets will have the right to match. His qualifying offer will be modest relative to his production, but his market value likely pushes into the low to mid-teens annually. Denver appears prepared for that reality. League sources indicate they are planning around it, not fearing it.

There is also the basketball fit to consider. Watson’s game complements Jokic in a way many wings do not. He cuts with purpose, finishes in traffic, and does not need plays called for him to matter. When Jokic returns to full health, Watson’s efficiency should only improve with better spacing and easier looks. That makes him even more valuable long term.

For a franchise often criticized for penny pinching around the margins, this is a notable shift. The Nuggets are signaling that Peyton Watson is worth the investment. Not later. Now.