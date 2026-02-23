Stunned Anthony Edwards Reacts After Tyrese Maxey Punches A Poster Dunk On Him

Anthony Edwards has been putting players on posters with his elite athleticism ever since he was drafted to the league. But rarely do we hear instances of another player doing that to him. However, tonight, his own friend Tyrese Maxey did that as the 76ers dismantled the Timberwolves 135-108 at Minnesota’s Target Center.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Maxey broke loose in transition after weaving through the defense. An unaware Edwards was tracking back, but was focused on Dominick Barlow. He didn’t realize that Maxey was right behind him and inadvertently ended up being below the rim when Maxey leaped and threw down a thunderous dunk on him and Jaden McDaniels at the same time.

TYRESE MAXEY POSTER OVER ANTHONY EDWARDS & JADEN MCDANIELS — OH MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikKlHyZUqP — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2026

Following the game, Anthony Edwards spoke to the media and revealed his opinions on Maxey. He also addressed this thunderous poster and admitted he was not fully aware that Maxey was coming downhill at full speed.

“He’s incredible, man, he already knows he’s one of my favorite players to watch in the league. He dunked on me today, too. I don’t really like that, but yeah, he played great,” said Edwards initially on his opinion of Maxey.

Get you teammates like VJ and Kelly 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/sjdKQYW7lO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2026

“I didn’t know he was going downhill; I just ended up turning my head. I’m thinking he was going to lay it up, then he went and punched it. It was a quick dunk, too. I didn’t even get the chance to block it. But yeah, that’s why we play the game, so I’m not mad at that.”

Maxey also spoke to the media after the game and dove into the dunk and his relationship with Edwards, going all the way back to high school.

“He’s my dawg, man, I think the world knows that. It was cool, man, like always competing against him, we bring the best out of each other. He scored on me once, started talking trash, and woke me up a little bit,” said Maxey initially on their relationship.

The 25-year-old 76ers guard revealed they went all the way back to high school and even played against Edwards in the fifth grade.

“Short, chubby, strong, but yeah, like that,” said Maxey while describing what Edwards was like at that time. Maxey revealed that he and Edwards went to McDonald’s All-American, the Jordan camp, and simultaneously grew while competing in the NBA.

“He’s a guy that I really appreciate talking to, I appreciate his craft, and I appreciate his story… It’s all love,” said the 76ers guard.

Just two days ago, Edwards dropped 40 points on the Mavericks and said he was inspired by Cade Cunningham’s performance against the Knicks on Thursday, where even he dropped 40.

When Maxey realized he fell one point short tonight, he admitted he felt worse about his performance. But then he gave credit to Edwards for progressing and improving his game with time in the league as well.

Maxey finished the game leading all scorers with 39 points, three rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block. He shot 16-28 from the field (57.1 FG%) and 4-7 from beyond the arc (57.1 3P%).

Meanwhile, Edwards ended up with 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while going 11-19 from the field (57.9 FG%) and 3-8 from behind the three-point line (37.5 3P%).

The 76ers now improved to 31-26 and are headed to Indiana to face the Pacers for their next game on Tuesday, February 24. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves fell to 35-23 for the season and will now head to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on the day after tomorrow.