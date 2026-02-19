Knicks Suffer Regular-Season Sweep Against East-Leading Pistons In 111-126 Loss; 5 Major Takeaways

The Detroit Pistons didn’t just win, they made another massive statement. With a 126-111 victory over the New York Knicks, Detroit completed the regular-season sweep and strengthened its grip on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. From the opening quarter on, the Pistons dictated tempo, spacing, and physicality, leading for 86% of the game and building a lead that ballooned to 19 at its peak.

New York had moments behind Jalen Brunson’s shot-making, but the Knicks never fully seized control. Detroit’s efficiency, especially from three, and balanced production across the lineup proved too much. When the final buzzer sounded, the Pistons had once again exposed the gap between themselves and a Knicks squad still trying to break through against the conference’s elite.

Here are five major takeaways from the matchup.

1. Cade Cunningham Controlled Everything

Cade Cunningham delivered a superstar performance: 42 points on 17-of-34 shooting, 5-of-11 from three, and a perfect 3-of-3 at the line. He added 13 assists, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks, and only truly faltered with five turnovers – a minor blemish considering how often the ball was in his hands.

His shot diet was varied and surgical. He punished switches in the midrange, attacked the rim through contact, and stepped into rhythm threes when defenders sagged. New York tried multiple defenders, but none consistently disrupted his pacing.

Detroit was +12 in his 38 minutes, and every major run seemed to originate from his decision-making. Whether scoring or creating, Cunningham dictated terms from start to finish.

2. Detroit’s Shooting Edge Decided The Game

A comparison of the shooting splits from each respective team in the recent Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks summer league game shows the Pistons shot 51.6% from the field (48-93), 43.3% from three (13-of-30), compared to the New York Knicks, who shot 22.9% from three, hitting only 8-35.

The team’s shooting stats tell the story of the game. They had three players off the bench score three threes. Robinson’s shooting stats were 3-of-6 shooting from three. Sasser also made two threes, including 2-of-3, and Holland II rounded it off by hitting 1-of-1.

New York’s defense was held to an inefficient rotation to achieve 58 points in the paint and driving lanes. The NYK’s team shot more threes but were inefficient in doing so. OG Anunoby performed 1-of-8 shooting from three, Landry Shamet shot 3-of-8, and Jose Alvarado took 5 shots with none of them going in.

3. Paul Reed And The Frontcourt Set The Tone

In Paul Reed’s 29 minutes on the court, he scored 18 points on 7/9 shooting, had 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks; incredibly efficient. He also had 3 offensive rebounds, contributing to another second-chance opportunity win for Detroit.

The Pistons out-rebounded the Knicks 44 to 38 and had 33 defensive rebounds, and limited New York to being a one-and-done team. Tobias Harris had 10 rebounds from the forward position, and Cunningham had 8.

Despite giving up 21 points and 11 rebounds to Karl-Anthony Towns, Detroit had 8 team blocks to physically disrupt the Knicks from owning the paint. Reed’s impact was felt, especially on the minus/plus, where he was a +14.

4. Jalen Brunson Kept New York Afloat, But Got Little Help

Brunson did almost everything to stabilize the New York offense, scoring 33 points on 12-20 shooting, had 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and was 3-7 from downtown and 6-6 from the line.

Unfortunately, he did not get the necessary help, as the rest of the supporting cast was very inconsistent. Mikal Bridges scored 8 points on 4-9 shooting, OG Anunoby was a train wreck, going 3-13 for 8 points, and Josh Hart was -13 with 11 points. The Knicks shot 47.1%, which isn’t that bad at all.

They did, however, shoot 22.9% from three. And Jalen Brunson’s 6 turnovers stalled their momentum at crucial times. Detroit had far better options to score from anywhere on the court.

5. Depth And Ball Movement Separated Detroit

Detroit’s 30 assists on 48 baskets show excellent ball movement and unselfish offense. Cunningham had a game-high 13 assists, with Ausar Thompson having 4, Reed 2, and a bunch of the bench players having assists too.

Caris LeVert came off the bench and put in 8 points, had 3 assists, and 2 blocks in 20 minutes. Javonte Green had 9 points and 2 steals, and Ronald Holland II went 3-for-3 and scored 7 points. Even with players out, the Pistons’ bench was able to keep their consistency and focus.

The Knicks made 41 baskets and had 24 assists, and a number of their bench players had double-digit negative plus-minuses, while Detroit’s starters were able to keep their system in place. New York’s starters sat, and the gap only got worse.