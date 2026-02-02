Timberwolves Suffer A Frustrating 128-137 Defeat Against Grizzlies; 5 Key Reasons For The Loss

This was supposed to be a win for Minnesota, and they did win a lot of key stat categories. They scored 128 points, made 48.9% of their field goals, and Anthony Edwards had a great night. Unfortunately for them, they lost to the Grizzlies 128-137. Memphis had the lead for 86% of the game and was able to surpass every Minnesota attempt to grab the lead.

This game was not defined by one area in which the Timberwolves failed. Poor defense, second-chance points, and Memphis being able to score easily at the charity stripe are the reasons the game slipped out of their fingers. Below are five reasons they lost.

1. Memphis Was Ruthless From Three

The shooting by the Grizzlies from the outside was a huge factor in the math of the game. Memphis made 19 out of 41 from the 3-point line (46.3%). Minnesota made 16 3’s out of 41, but with a lower percentage at 39.0%. The 3-point shooting difference of 9 points was significant in a game with a 9-point difference in total. Jaren Jackson Jr. hit 3 threes, Jaylen Wells was 4-5, bench players Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. were 3-5 and 4-6, respectively. The Minnesota defense was failing to close out the perimeter players.

Regarding the number of 3’s, the timing was also a factor. Memphis hit 3’s after Minnesota scored to stifle potential momentum shifts. The Wolves gave open layups to the Grizzlies from drives and kicks, and Memphis hit their shots. The only way a team can make the opponents run the game with the score is to hit almost 50% of their shots.

2. Free Throws: A Quiet But Critical Gap

Minnesota got to the line a fair amount, going 24-of-31 (77.4%), but Memphis turned free throws into a weapon. The Grizzlies went 30-of-35 (85.7%), a +6 edge in makes in a game decided by nine. Jaren Jackson Jr. was perfect, going 11-for-11, repeatedly drawing contact when Minnesota tried to body him up inside.

The Wolves also hurt themselves by missing seven free throws. Anthony Edwards alone went 10-of-14, and Rudy Gobert split his two attempts. Those misses mattered because Memphis was automatic late. When the Wolves tried to make a push in the fourth, the Grizzlies calmly closed possessions at the stripe, keeping Minnesota at arm’s length.

3. Memphis Won The Possession Battle On The Glass

The Grizzlies outrebounded Minnesota 45-40, and the damage was most noticeable on the defensive end, where Memphis grabbed 33 defensive boards to the Wolves’ 27. That limited Minnesota’s second-chance opportunities and allowed Memphis to get out and run or flow into early offense.

Even with Rudy Gobert pulling down 10 rebounds and Julius Randle adding 8, the Wolves didn’t dominate the glass the way they needed to. GG Jackson and Jock Landale combined for 14 rebounds, and multiple Grizzlies guards crashed down to clean up long misses. Those extra possessions helped Memphis maintain control even when Minnesota’s offense heated up.

4. Memphis’ Ball Movement Created Better Shots

The Grizzlies assisted on 30 of their 44 field goals, compared to Minnesota’s 24 assists. That six-assist gap reflected a major difference in shot quality. Ty Jerome orchestrated beautifully with 8 assists, repeatedly collapsing the defense and spraying the ball out to shooters or dump-offs to bigs.

Minnesota had strong individual performances – Julius Randle dished 8 assists, and Donte DiVincenzo added 4 – but too many Wolves possessions stalled into isolation. Anthony Edwards scored 39 points, but it took 27 shots and 14 free throws. Memphis, by contrast, had five players in double figures and got contributions from everywhere, including 16 points from Vince Williams Jr. and 16 from Cam Spencer off the bench.

5. The Bench Minutes Swung The Game

Minnesota’s bench struggled to keep pace, and the plus/minus numbers tell the story. Naz Reid had 10 points and 4 blocks, but shot just 4-of-12 and finished -18. Mike Conley, Bones Hyland, and Jaylen Clark combined for 3 points on 1-of-9 shooting. Those non-Edwards minutes were costly.

Meanwhile, Memphis’ reserves brought real scoring punch. GG Jackson had 13 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes (+14), Vince Williams Jr. scored 16 with 5 assists, and Cam Spencer added 16 more. That bench trio alone outscored most of Minnesota’s second unit and helped Memphis stretch the lead to as many as 20 points. By the time the starters returned, the Wolves were digging out of a hole that proved too deep.