Anthony Edwards Trash-Talks An Injured Ja Morant: “You Can’t Do That”

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is known as one of the most outspoken personalities in the league, and during the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, the guard made sure to let it show.

The game between the Wolves and the Grizzlies was poised as a battle of young stars, with Anthony Edwards going head-to-head with Ja Morant. Unfortunately, with Morant sidelined by injury, the scope for any animated exchanges between the two superstars was unlikely.

Still, Edwards capitalized on the opportunities he received. On one Timberwolves’ possession in the first quarter, Edwards received the ball on the left wing after forcing a double team on Mike Conley. Although he had an open look, the guard hesitated, enabling Vince Williams Jr. to converge.

Although Williams’ switch was well-timed, the Grizzlies guard didn’t close out well enough. With ample space, Edwards drained a three-pointer over Williams in front of Memphis’ bench and let Ja Morant know about it, yelling:

“You can’t do that, Ja!”

Anthony Edwards talking trash to Ja Morant after he hit a three “YOU CAN’T DO THAT JA” pic.twitter.com/2fdWV1ScO4 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 3, 2026

Morant, while an extremely gifted player, is shooting a career-low 23.5% from three-point range this season. In comparison, Edwards, who led the league in three-pointers made last season, is shooting the long ball with an efficient 40.9% per game.

Anthony Edwards’ attempt at talking trash may have been directed at Morant, but during that phase of the game, the Wolves were chipping away at the Grizzlies’ lead. Unfortunately, the Wolves’ guard seemed to be carrying all the burden by himself, allowing Memphis to pull away, closing out the first quarter with a 36-29 lead.

The Grizzlies Get The Last Laugh Against Anthony Edwards

Although Anthony Edwards’s trash-talk was noteworthy, the Grizzlies eventually had the last laugh. With a 137-128 win, Memphis outlasted Minnesota even without its superstar on the floor.

Several players participated in the victory for Memphis, but the offensive charge was led by Jaren Jackson Jr., who posted 30 points and six rebounds on 8-17 shooting from the field. He was closely supported by Ty Jerome (19 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST) and Jaylen Wells (18 PTS, 4-5 3PT).

On the Wolves’ side, Anthony Edwards shone brightest, recording 39 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 13-27 shooting from the field. Although players like Jaden McDaniels (29 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST) and Donte DiVincenzo (21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 5-7 3PT) had solid performances, Minnesota’s bench came up dramatically short.

With this loss, the Wolves fall to 31-19 on the season. While this doesn’t affect their position (5th in the West) much, the impact of seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end could be concerning.