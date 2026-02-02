Anthony Edwards Takes Shots At Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, And SGA In New Adidas Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was announced as an All-Star on Sunday, and Adidas released an interesting commercial to mark the occasion. Edwards appeared to be firing some shots in the ad, with San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama looking like the first in the firing line.

Edwards is seen shooting over a player who looks like an alien, while saying, “weight room.” Alien, of course, is one of Wembanyama’s nicknames, and his needing to bulk up has been talked about since he got drafted. He has also been given a zero rating for swag here, but at least has a 99 for potential.

After getting the better of Wembanyama, Edwards next comes up against players who sure seem to represent Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Antetokounmpo has a 99 rating for strength, 30 seconds for free-throw time, and “always” for trade talk. The Milwaukee Bucks‘ superstar has often been called out for taking too long at the free-throw line and is currently at the center of trade rumors.

Jokic, meanwhile, is riding a horse and has “2 many” for MVPs, zero for motivation, and 98 for equestrian skills. These are references to the Denver Nuggets superstar loving horse races more than playing basketball.

While the shots so far were just in good fun, that wasn’t necessarily the case when it came to Gilgeous-Alexander. A referee is by the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar’s side in the ad, and he has a whistle for favorite accessory and “not da 2s” for shoes.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been labeled a foul-baiter, and Timberwolves players have gotten upset about him getting calls against them. Edwards and Adidas did at least give the Canadian some props in this ad, as his mid-ranger had a 103 rating.

Edwards vanquished all three of these big guns, but there was still another player in his way. A visibly tired one suffering from late-game fatigue tries to contest the shot, much to the 24-year-old’s amusement. Edwards says, “lightwork ahh” before drilling a shot over the player to put him away. It was a bit less evident who this was, but it was probably Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.

Edwards sure is painting a bit of a target on his back with this ad. He has shown, though, that he is capable of talking the talk and walking the walk.

Edwards is in the midst of another excellent season, averaging 29.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. His displays have helped the Timberwolves climb up to fifth in the West with a 31-19 record. It won’t be a surprise if they make another deep playoff run this year.

With Edwards leading the way, the Timberwolves made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025. They lost to Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks the first time and then to Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

Edwards has at least evened the score with Doncic, as he and the Timberwolves knocked out the Lakers in five games in the first round last year. He’d be keen to do so with Gilgeous-Alexander this year, too.