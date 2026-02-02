Dillon Brooks Heard Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Going To The Warriors

All eyes are on Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as we inch closer to the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline. Antetkounmpo and the Bucks might finally be parting ways, and Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks stated on content creator Neon’s livestream that he’s heard that the two-time MVP is off to the Golden State Warriors.

“I heard the Warriors, bro,” Brooks said.

Neon made it clear he would find Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry being on the same team rather unfair, and Brooks acknowledged they won’t be fun to go up against.

“Bro, that’d be so crazy,” Brooks stated. “To get a screen and roll with them. You’re running off to f***ing Steph to try to get a 3, throws it to Giannis for a dunk. Just imagine you have Giannis there instead of Draymond [Green] working that two-man game.”

Antetokounmpo and Curry would undoubtedly be one of the best duos in the NBA. The Warriors do not have a lot of time on their hands to pull off a blockbuster trade for the 31-year-old, though. They have been deemed the favorites in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, but have some big decisions to make.

The Warriors will have to part ways with either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green in order to match salaries in an Antetokounmpo trade. Ideally, Green would be the piece you’d trade away if you had to pick between these two, but Butler has torn his ACL and is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

NBA insider Nick Friedell reported that the Warriors reassured Butler he won’t be traded as he recovers from the injury. Friedell added, though, that actions speak a lot louder than words. If the Bucks only agree to a deal if Butler is part of the package, you’d imagine the Warriors’ stance would change. You cannot pass up the opportunity to bring in a player of this caliber.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game in 2025-26. The nine-time All-Star has looked spectacular as always and would be a terrific addition to any team.

Bringing in Antetokounmpo would give the Warriors a good chance of winning a fifth championship in the Curry era. They’re highly unlikely to add to their tally of four with their current roster.

NBA Insider On Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Warriors

There have been plenty of rumors flying around regarding Antetokounmpo, and NBA insider Brett Siegel reports that if he does get traded, it will be to the Warriors.

“Warriors are very much in the mix. As I’ve reported since last week, if a Giannis trade happens now, it will be with Golden State. We will have new details in the morning on everything, don’t worry. If anything happens, it won’t be until Wednesday night at the earliest.”

If we do take Butler out of the equation, the Warriors’ package would likely include Green, Jonathan Kuminga, some salary fillers, and draft picks. That might not seem to be a great return, but the draft picks could prove to be quite valuable in the future once Curry retires and Antetokounmpo declines.

It will be fascinating to see how this situation develops in the coming days. If no trade materializes by the deadline, expect an even crazier race for Antetokounmpo in the summer.