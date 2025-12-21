Jalen Brunson Torches Miami With Season-High In Points As Knicks Outlast Heat 132-125

The New York Knicks succeeded in holding off the Miami Heat on Sunday night, emerging victorious after a hard-fought battle. With a 132-125 win, the Knicks improved to 20-8 on the season. With Jalen Brunson at the peak of his powers, New York looks formidable.

The Knicks seemed to have the upper hand for the majority of the game. Jalen Brunson’s elite offensive display guided the team forward, especially on a night when Karl-Anthony Towns struggled to get going. With impressive displays on both ends of the floor by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, however, New York managed to make up for Towns’ shortcomings.

Sunday night’s win showcased the Knicks’ resilience. The Miami Heat dominated in the first quarter, outscoring New York 37-30. With the likes of Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr. catching fire early in the game, the Knicks immediately found themselves on the ropes.

Despite this, the team managed to remain within striking distance. Some timely baskets by the backcourt pairing of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart helped New York keep pace with Miami.

After regrouping ahead of the second quarter, the Knicks came out as a completely different unit. An early three-pointer by Mikal Bridges set the tone for the rest of the period. After knocking down his first, Bridges seemed to settle into a groove, making his three attempts with ease.

Bridges’ perfect 4-of-4 shooting from behind the arc in the second quarter helped the Knicks gain some momentum. With Jalen Brunson shoring up New York’s scoring alongside him, they managed to steal the lead from Miami with 2:43 left on the clock.

MIKAL BRIDGES IS LIGHTING IT UP WITH 18 FIRST HALF POINTS

Anunoby’s tenacious defensive efforts helped restrict Miami’s scoring in this quarter. Although Ware and Andrew Wiggins attempted to draw things level, Brunson had found his groove, closing out the quarter with a three-pointer to cement a four-point lead.

Heading into the second half, the Knicks seemed to be in control of the momentum. However, the Heat have also proven to be a battle-hardened unit. Norman Powell came out firing, scoring Miami’s first seven points of the third quarter. While impressive, New York had the capacity to respond, with Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson present.

Both teams exchanged blows as Powell heroically led Miami’s comeback charge. But the Heat’s mistake of allowing New York to secure a foothold in the second quarter proved costly. With the Knicks showing no signs of slowing down, they finished the third strong, posting 39 points to extend their lead to six points.

By the fourth quarter, the game became a battle of attrition. Given that both teams had thrown their best punches in the third itself, the scoring production in the final frame dropped significantly. In spite of this, Miami put the pressure on New York behind a late charge led by Ware and Jaquez.

Unfortunately for the Heat, the Knicks’ resilience came through. With Bridges and Hart knocking down consecutive shots, the duo sapped all the energy out of Miami’s comeback attempt, restoring the momentum in New York’s favor. Once Jalen Brunson was awarded three free throws over a flagrant foul call on Powell, the game was sealed.

JALEN BRUNSON TONIGHT 47 POINTS

8 ASSISTS

0 TURNOVERS

15-26 FG

6-13 3P New Garden career high🔥

New Garden career high

Jalen Brunson’s season-high 47 points were by far the most noteworthy element from Sunday night’s win. Bridges’ 24 points on 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc helped support the Knicks star on the scoring front. Additionally, Anunoby’s 18 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two blocks also proved meaningful.

Each win sees the Knicks assert themselves as a genuine title contender this season. Having already won the NBA Cup, New York will now set its sights on the Larry O’Brien trophy. With an upcoming game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Knicks will hope to make the most of their momentum.