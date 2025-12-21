Knicks Player Ratings: Jalen Brunson Leads New York To Another Convincing Win Against Miami Heat

If you were waiting for Jalen Brunson to take over a game, this was the night. The Knicks beat the Heat 132-125 at Madison Square Garden, and for long stretches, it felt like Brunson was deciding when the game moved and when it didn’t.

Karl-Anthony Towns never got comfortable, Miami kept hanging around, and yet the Knicks never panicked. They adjusted, leaned into different guys, and trusted that if the game stayed close long enough, their point guard would sort it out. That trust paid off.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Game Stats: 47 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST, 15-26 FG, 6-13 3-PT FG, 11-11 FT, 38 MIN

This was Brunson at full throttle. He scored at all three levels, punished Miami whenever they tried to switch, and never looked rushed, even when the Heat made their late push. The efficiency stood out just as much as the volume – 47 points on 26 shots tells the whole story. When New York needed calm, he delivered points; when they needed separation, he created it himself.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 9-14 FG, 6-7 3-PT FG, 40 MIN

Bridges turned spacing into a weapon. Nearly every catch was a threat, and Miami paid for helping even a step too far off him. His efficiency mattered just as much as his timing – several of his threes came right as the Heat were building momentum, cutting off runs before they could grow.

OG Anunoby: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 4 TOV, 6-12 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 4-5 FT, 34 MIN

Anunoby didn’t force the issue early, but once the second half began, he became a quiet stabilizer. He defended across positions, attacked mismatches, and delivered points without hijacking possessions. His impact showed up more in feel than volume, which is often when he’s at his best.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 5-10 FG, 3-5 3-PT FG, 33 MIN

Hart’s night was pure utility. He cleaned up loose rebounds, pushed the ball when lanes opened, and kept the offense flowing with quick decisions. The scoring helped, but his value came from the way he stitched together lineups that could have easily stalled.

Mitchell Robinson: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG, 3-3 FT, 22 MIN

Robinson gave the Knicks exactly what they needed off the bench: rim protection, physical rebounding, and easy points when Miami forgot about him. His presence inside forced the Heat to think twice about attacking the paint, especially during key stretches in the second half.

Jordan Clarkson: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 2 TOV, 4-5 FG, 2-3 3-PT FG, 18 MIN

Over 18 minutes, a B grade is fair since Clarkson’s minutes were short but effective. He provided instant offense, didn’t overdribble, and kept the floor spaced when Brunson rested.

Tyler Kolek: B-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 22 MIN

Kolek played under control. He kept the offense organized, moved the ball to shooters, and didn’t try to stretch beyond his role. For a young guard, those are meaningful minutes in a game that never fully loosened.

Karl-Anthony Towns: D

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 1-5 FG, 0-2 FT, 29 MIN

This was one of the worst individual games of the season from Towns. He barely got into a rhythm, missed most of his shots, and only scored two points. For a bona fide All-Star player, that is clearly a below-average performance. He played enough minutes, 29 of them, so there was enough time for him to get some looks on the court. Since Brunson took over, Towns’ poor night didn’t affect the Knicks as much.

Moussa Diawara: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 4 MIN

Diawara’s run was brief, but he stayed ready. He stepped into an open shot, knocked it down, and didn’t make mistakes on the other end. Sometimes that’s all you need from the end of the rotation.