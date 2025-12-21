Viral Leaked Footage Shows Kevin Durant Trash-Talking A Former Teammate With Expletives: “You A Bum”

The Rockets defeated the Nuggets last night in a 115-101 win on the road before heading to Sacramento to face the Kings tonight. During the game, Kevin Durant was involved in a viral altercation where things got heated between him and his former teammate, Bruce Brown.

In a viral social media post, leaked footage shows everything Durant and Brown said to each other leading up to the viral altercation and the postgame aftermath.

What Kevin Durant Really Said To Bruce Brown👀: Brown: “We here” Durant: “That’s not your shot, you a bum!” Durant also called him a “pu**y”, which Brown took personally. Still, Durant kept going and told Brown: “Nobody gotta guard you, bruh” pic.twitter.com/pbfrLb7KQH — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) December 21, 2025

Durant and Brown played together on the Nets for two seasons from 2020 to 2022. Yet, there was no love lost between the duo when they faced off last night.

It all started when Durant did not close out on Brown for a three-point shot, who, despite that, missed the wide-open attempt. In the very next play, Brown rebounded and finished a play inside the paint and started clapping in front of the Rockets’ forward’s face.

“We here,” yelled Brown at Durant.

“That’s not your shot,” responded Durant while pointing to the corner from where he missed the three. “This is your shot,” he further added while pointing to the paint.

“P***y? Me? You’re a bum! You’re a bum!” Durant added while pointing towards Brown.

“You ain’t sh**,” added Tim Hardwaway Jr., reportedly from the Nuggets’ bench, which further infuriated Durant as he was separated to the Rockets’ bench for the timeout.

“P***y a** n****,” said Durant repeatedly to Brown as he returned to the court for more action. These were the comments that Brown claimed crossed a line.

Durant later said after the game that he wanted to cross the line with Brown because the game of basketball is about competition and not love.

NBA fans saw this post on social media and filled the comments section with their reactions as the real details of the incident came to light. While some fans felt Durant was right, others believed he was too harsh towards his former teammate, who is not at the same level as him.

“Even when they were on the Nets together, I felt like they didn’t like each other. Especially when Brown got pushed into KD’s knees, causing him to miss 2 months .”

“Oh no, KD hurt Bruce Bum’s feelings 😭😭😂😂.”

“KD b**ched the whole Nuggets squad by himself.”

“He’s mad about the word “bum.” Has he never hooped outside in this life?”

“For a guy who got upset when Draymond called him a B-word, he is just fine calling people names.”

“I miss when stars talked crazy to other stars. Disrespecting a role player is easy.”

“Seems like trash talking is getting out of hand in the NBA.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet as the fans had mixed feelings about the incident. The Rockets went on to have the last laugh with the win, and Durant also had a viral, unconventional celebration near the end of the game.

CATCH. SHOOT. SPLASH. 🎯 Kevin Durant has 29 on 5-6 shooting from deep! Rockets lead the Nuggets in the 4Q. pic.twitter.com/iM5sfkeF5S — NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2025

Kevin Durant finished the game with 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists while shooting 57.1% from the floor (8-of-14). Meanwhile, Brown had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals while shooting 62.5% from the floor (5-of-8).

The two teams have faced each other three times this season, with the Nuggets leading 2-1. They will face each other one more time in the regular season (on March 11, 2026) before potentially facing off in the postseason.

It will be interesting to see how these two players respond to this incident in a potential series of seven games, as both the Nuggets and the Rockets seem likely to qualify for the playoffs.