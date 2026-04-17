Oklahoma City Thunder Depth And Rotations For 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the 2026 NBA Playoffs in a position few teams ever reach. They are the defending champions, they own the best record in the league at 64–18, and they look deeper and more complete than the group that won the title a year ago.

Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, this roster blends elite star power with one of the most versatile supporting casts in the league. The challenge now shifts from building a contender to sustaining dominance.

Starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lugentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

The starting lineup sets the tone. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to operate at an MVP level, averaging 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from three. His efficiency and control define Oklahoma City’s offense. He dictates pace, breaks down defenses, and consistently creates high-quality looks. His scoring streak, which surpassed a historic mark set by Wilt Chamberlain, highlights both his consistency and durability.

Next to him, Luguentz Dort remains the defensive anchor on the perimeter. His offensive numbers, 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 38.5% shooting and 34.4% from three, are secondary to his role. Dort takes the toughest assignments every night. His physicality and discipline allow the Thunder to pressure opposing stars without constant help.

Williams provides balance. Despite dealing with injuries during the season, he still averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.9% from three. His ability to handle the ball, create offense, and space the floor makes him the ideal secondary playmaker next to Gilgeous-Alexander. His health becomes one of the biggest factors in Oklahoma City’s title defense.

Holmgren anchors the frontcourt with versatility. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from three. His impact goes beyond numbers. He protects the rim, stretches the floor, and allows the Thunder to play five-out basketball without sacrificing interior defense.

Alongside him, Isaiah Hartenstein adds physicality and rebounding, averaging 9.2 points and 9.4 rebounds on 62.2% shooting. That combination gives Oklahoma City flexibility to adjust between speed and size depending on matchups.

Bench

Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, Jaylin Williams

The bench is where the Thunder separate themselves from most contenders. Ajay Mitchell has taken a major leap, averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from three. He provides scoring and stability when the starters sit.

Cason Wallace adds 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 38.5% from the field and 34.4% from three. His defense and composure make him a reliable option in playoff rotations. Isaiah Joe remains one of the best shooters in the rotation, averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 42.3% from three.

Alex Caruso contributes 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 29.3% from three. His defensive instincts and experience add another layer to the rotation. Aaron Wiggins provides 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.6% from three.

Jared McCain has added scoring depth with 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.5% from the field and 37.8% from three since arriving midseason. Kenrich Williams contributes 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from three.

Jaylin Williams adds 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.3% from three. This depth allows Oklahoma City to maintain production regardless of lineup changes.

Closing Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lugentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s closing lineup typically features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Luguentz Dort, giving them a strong mix of scoring, rim protection, and perimeter defense. Gilgeous-Alexander controls the offense, while Williams provides secondary playmaking, and Holmgren anchors the interior. Hartenstein adds rebounding and physicality, and Dort handles the toughest defensive assignments.

Coach Mark Daigneault often adjusts based on matchups. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, or Alex Caruso can close games depending on whether the team needs defense, shooting, or ball handling. That flexibility allows the Thunder to adapt late in games.

Road To The NBA Finals

The road to the Finals will test that depth. In the first round, the Thunder will face either the Phoenix Suns or the Golden State Warriors. They hold a 3–2 season edge over Phoenix, though the Suns have shown the ability to exploit small gaps. Against Golden State, Oklahoma City dominated with a 4–0 sweep, making that the more favorable matchup.

The second round likely brings the Houston Rockets. Oklahoma City won the season series 2–1 and matches up well against Houston’s defense-first approach. The Rockets’ youth and athleticism present challenges, but the Thunder’s experience and offensive structure give them the advantage.

The Western Conference Finals present the biggest obstacle. The San Antonio Spurs have caused problems all season, winning the series 4–1 behind the dominance of Victor Wembanyama. That matchup exposes the one area where Oklahoma City has struggled. The alternative is the Denver Nuggets, a team the Thunder beat 3–1 in the regular season but needed seven games to eliminate last year.

Oklahoma City has the talent, depth, and system to repeat. The margin for error is still thin at the top. Every contender in the West presents a different challenge. The Thunder’s strength lies in their ability to adjust, rotate, and rely on multiple contributors without losing identity. That is what makes them the favorite, and also what makes their path anything but easy.