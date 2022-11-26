The 10 NBA Players Who Scored The Most Career Points And Where They Rank In 3-Pointers Made All-Time

Credit: Fadeaway World

If you ask NBA fans what the most exciting part of the game has been over the past 20 years, they will all say the evolution of the three-point shot. Well, that is probably only the case when you ask the modern-day NBA fan and not the ones who still reminisce about the old days. The fact is that over the past 15 years, the game has become much more 3-point oriented than any other era in NBA history. Thanks, Stephen Curry. What is funny is how many of the Top 10 scorers in NBA history rarely used the 3-point line and dominated the game in other ways.

To deny the evolution of the game is to be completely blind to how it is played in 2022. The 3-point shot was introduced fairly late into NBA history and it wasn't implemented into game plans other than for a few shots from specialists until the 90s. Not every big man learned to spread the floor and knock down perimeter shots, they were too busy dominating the paint. The great scorers of yesteryear were winning games and getting buckets at the rim and from the mid-range. Today, we will compare the players who accumulated the most career points in NBA history and where they rank in total 3-pointers made. You have already seen us break down where they rank in assists. Now let's see how they rank as far as shooting the ball from beyond the arc. The results are mesmerizing and give you an appreciation for the game from before that you may not have had before.

Here are the 10 NBA players who scored the most career points and where they rank in 3-pointers made.

10. Moses Malone - Over 1000th 3-Pointers, 10th In Points

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 8 (9.6%)

Points - 27,409 Points

One of the game’s great scorers and more underappreciated players is Moses Malone. He was a 3-time MVP in his prime and had one of the more dominant title runs for a player in history in 1983 with the Philadelphia 76ers. At the center position, Malone should have a spot cemented in the Top 10 as a score, rebounder, and overall player. Malone was at minimum a 20.0 PPG scorer every season from 1979 through 1989 and over that time earned 11 All-Star appearances along with 6 rebounding titles.

The 3-point shot was never a part of Malone’s game. It didn’t need to be when Malone could score from anywhere within 7 feet of the basket or get to the foul line often. Malone attempted just 80 three-pointers in 21 seasons on the court and made just 8 of them. His best season from three came in 1992 with the Bucks at 36 years old when he attempted 8 threes and made 3 of them. He also shot 1-2 from three in his finals season in the NBA with the Spurs in 1995.

9. Carmelo Anthony - 27th In 3-Pointers, 9th In Points

Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 1,731 (35.5%)

Points - 28,289 Points

Any fan of the NBA in the early 2000s will tell you how much of a pure scorer Carmelo Anthony was during that time. He had everything in his arsenal when it came to scoring from using his size and skill to shoot from three or his ability to punish defenders of similar stature in the post. For 14 straight seasons from his rookie season in 2004 through 2017, Anthony was a consistent 20.0 PPG scorer and among the very best players in the game.

At first, Carmelo wasn’t much of a three-point shooter in Denver. He was way more effective getting to the rim and the foul line than hoisting up threes. He only attempted an average of 2.3 threes per game during his time in Denver and shot the ball at just 30.8%. Once he got to the Knicks is when his 3-point numbers skyrocketed. From 2011 through 2017 with the Knicks, Anthony attempted over double the number of threes and shot the ball at 36.7%. It was around this time that he won a scoring title and led the Knicks to playoff victories.

8. Shaquille O’Neal - Over 1000th In 3-Pointers, 8th In Points

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 1 (4.5%)

Points: 28,596 Points

As one of the most dominant forces in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal destroyed backboards and embarrassed opposing bigs like it was as simple as brushing your teeth. With his athleticism, strength, size, and skill O’Neal controlled the paint on offense maybe better than any other big man in NBA history. He led the Lakers to 3 straight NBA championships with 3 Finals MVP awards and 1 regular season MVP award in the mix. He won scoring titles and peaked at 29.7 PPG in the 2000 season.

Shaquille O’Neal attempted a total of 22 3-pointers in his career, successfully converting just 1 shot. The fact that O’Neal even attempted 22 threes baffles me to this day. He didn't need to go anywhere on the offensive side of the ball beside right under or next to the basket. He punished the game’s greatest interior defenders including Defensive Player of the Year winners and dominant shot-blockers. The proof is in his standing amongst the game’s all-time scorers and his resume filled with success.

7. Wilt Chamberlain - Over 1000th In 3-Pointers, 7th In Points

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 0 (0.0%)

Points - 31,419 Points

Wilt Chamberlain’s statistical dominance over the NBA began from the moment he stepped foot onto the court in the 1959-60 season. Wilt claimed a scoring title during his rookie year with 37.6 PPG and it was off to the races from there. In 1962, Chamberlain grabbed his 3rd straight NBA scoring title when he averaged 50.4 PPG. He followed that up in 1963 with 44.8 PPG. He holds an incredible amount of NBA scoring records to this day including 100 points in a single game and the most 50-point games in NBA history. He ranks 2nd in NBA history with 30.0 PPG and is widely viewed as the greatest athlete in NBA history.

It goes without saying that the 3-point line wasn’t a part of Chamberlain’s game during his day. That’s because it wasn’t a part of anyone’s game considering it wasn’t introduced until 1979. Chamberlain didn’t need it anyway. He did plenty of damage as a massive presence in the middle and as an offensive rebounder quickly putting errant shot's back up and in. Could you imagine if Wilt was out there draining threes on top of everything else? Maybe it would be him who was considered the GOAT.

6. Dirk Nowitzki - 14th In 3-Pointers, 6th In Points

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 1,982 (38.0%)

Points - 31,560 Points

One of the greatest international players to ever step foot in the NBA, Dirk Nowitzki is both a great scorer and a great 3-point shooter. At 7’0 feet tall, players like Nowitzki aren’t supposed to be allowed to shoot let alone have it be one of the better parts of his game. Nowitzki was also a monster from the post and mid-range with his exceptional touch and ability to put the ball on the floor when the defense overcommitted.

Nowitzki was not by any means a high-volume 3-point shooter by today’s standards. His career-high in 3-point attempts for a season was in 2001 when he attempted 4.8 threes per game. At his peak, he was a consistent 40.0% 3-point shooter, averaging 25.0 PPG or more and anywhere from 2 to 3 3-point attempts per game. While he certainly took his fair share of shots from beyond the arc, he mastered his offense using his size on the low block and an unguardable one-legged fadeaway from that spot.

5. Michael Jordan - 323rd In 3-Pointers, 5th In Points

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 581 (32.7%)

Points - 32,292 Points

If there is a poster child for dominating the game without a 3-point shot, it is Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan is the game’s best scorer in its history. Whether it was finishing at the rim, finishing in transition, dominating from the mid-range, or getting to the rim at will, Jordan could do it all as a scorer. He won 6 NBA titles, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 MVP awards, and 10 scoring titles in his career. For 7 straight seasons from 1987 through 1993, Jordan won 7 scoring titles averaging over 30.0 PPG.

The one time that Jordan heard criticism about his 3-point shot, he went out and broke an NBA Finals record for made threes in a half. Jordan is the one that said he never needed to develop a 3-point shot because he was doing just fine with other weapons in his arsenal. Jordan attempted more than 3 threes per game just 3 times during his career and shot over 37.0% each time. If he wanted to, Jordan could develop a shot like that in a heartbeat but why fix something that isn’t broken?

4. Kobe Bryant - 21st In 3-Pointers, 4th In Points

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 1,827 (32.9%)

Points: 33,643 Points

Another star that is in the Top 10 in scoring and excelled at it from all three levels was Kobe Bryant. The narrative that Bryant was a shot-chucker and inefficient during his career is a false narrative that needs to be corrected. First of all, Bryant is one of the best tough shot makers ever. He could hit shots in double-teams or triple-teams if he needed to. Kobe is a 2-time scoring champ, 5-time champion, 1-time MVP, and 2-time Finals MVP. Players don’t earn those accolades by being inefficient and selfish.

The way that people speak about Bryant, you would think he was out there chucking up over 10 threes per game. The truth is, Bryant’s career-high in attempts was just 6.5 in 2006 when he shot almost 35.0%. He only averaged 4.1 attempts for his career as well. Did Kobe play hero ball a little too often? Perhaps. Did he get the job often more often than not? Absolutely. Guys like Jordan and Kobe could shoot, period. Let’s not get shooting confused with solely 3-point shooting.

3. Karl Malone - 976th In 3-Pointers, 3rd In Points

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 85 (27.4%)

Points - 36,298 Points

When speaking about his play on the basketball court, Karl Malone is one of the all-time greats. Malone was a talented offensive player and benefited greatly from the pick-and-roll offense he ran with John Stockton in Utah. He benefited due to the way that he finished the plays whether it was with a stop-and-pop mid-range shot or a layup or a dunk at the rim. Malone was a 2-time MVP who led the Jazz to the greatest heights they have ever been to as a franchise. His consistency and longevity saw him climb scoring history by averaging 20.0 or more PPG for 17 straight years from 1987 through 2003.

Malone was a career 41.0% shooter from 3-10 feet and 39.3% from 10-16 feet. He attempted just 310 three-pointers in his career, hitting 85 of them at 27.4%. This doesn’t mean there weren’t any flashes of ability from beyond the arc. In 1990, Malone attempted 43 3-pointers and hit 16 of them for a percentage of 40.0%. He also shot 40.0% from three when he shot 40 attempts in 1996 with the Jazz.

2. LeBron James - 10th In 3-Pointers, 2nd In Points

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 2,158 (34.5%)

Points - 37,332 Points

As far as scoring is concerned, nobody in NBA history has been as consistent for as long as LeBron James has. James is about to move into the No. 1 spot at some point in the 2022-23 season as long as he remains healthy enough to chase it. Since his 2nd season in 2004-05, James has averaged at least 25.0 PPG per season. By being virtually unstoppable coming down the lane with a head of steam, James finishes at the rim at a whopping 73.7% for his career.

LeBron James was an exception to the rule during the early 2000s as a 3-point shooter. James began his career taking more threes than the league average shooting 32.9% from three with Cleveland from 2004 through 2010. James’ 3-point attempts took a steep dive in his Miami years when he arguably played the best basketball of his career winning his first 2 championships. From 2014 through the present day, James has made the 3-point shot a much bigger part of his game as he attempts over 7 threes per game in 2022-23 and shoots 23.9%

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - Over 1000th In 3-Pointers, 1st In Points

Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

3-Pointers - 1 (5.6%)

Points - 38,387 Points

To this day in small circles around the globe, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is still considered by some to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Kareem dominated the college ranks at UCLA before making his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969-70. Kareem averaged 28.8 PPG on 51.8% shooting that season and won back-to-back scoring titles the next 2 years. With an unstoppable skyhook 20-year NBA career, he became the game’s all-time leading scorer.

Kareem never had to utilize a 3-point shot or insert it into his repertoire at any point during his career. In his entire career, Kareem sank just 1 3-point shot on 18 attempts. With over 21 years and over 38,000 points, Abdul-Jabbar earned 6 MVPs, 6 NBA championships, and 2 Finals MVP awards during his career. Kareem’s spot atop the NBA’s scoring mountaintop shows just how far the game has come over the last 76 years.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next