The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

Isiah Thomas is regarded as one of the best point guards in NBA history. He earned that praise by leading the Detroit Pistons to 2 NBA championships as one of the toughest and most fiery players in basketball during the 80s and 90s. Thomas has never been one to pull punches as an analyst as well, especially when it comes to his longtime rival, Michael Jordan. However, on an episode of “Open Court” on NBA TV in 2018, Thomas was asked to name his all-time starting five from the 1980s.

Thomas seemingly named the perfect starting lineup with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Today, we have put together a starting five of players that came after the aforementioned All-Star team and could give them a run for their money in a 7-game series. The lineup we have put together combats the strengths of Isiah’s team perfectly and definitively will outperform their weaknesses. The starting five for Fadeaway World is elite on both sides of the ball, and we will break down their specific path to victory matchup by matchup in this incredible 7- game set.

Fadeaway World’s Team: Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Shaquille O’Neal

Isiah Thomas’s All-Time Team: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson

The battle between Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson comes with its advantages and disadvantages for each player. For Curry, he is going to be moving off of the ball and around screens to try and wear out the much bigger Johnson to find his shots. The screens from LeBron and Kobe should give him enough space to operate. Curry will have an issue creating plays against Johnson with the size discrepancy, so look for him to be laying off-ball in order to create space for the majority of the series.

For Magic, the recipe for success in this one is simple. First, push the tempo and utilize the fast break as often as possible. This is something no other point guard in NBA history could do better than Magic. The faster the game, the more likely easy buckets are coming courtesy of Magic’s playmaking. The other thing he can do is completely utilize his size in set offenses. Whether it be to create for his bigs or back Curry down in the post, scoring opportunities will be high if Magic can operate freely from the post.

Kobe Bryant vs. Michael Jordan

Credit: Fadeaway World

If any two styles mirrored each other throughout NBA history, it was that of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Kobe developed into a star during the time that Michael Jordan was on his way back out with the Washington Wizards. You could tell by the way that he transformed that he paid close attention to the man that wore No. 23 from Chicago. Bryant was more apt to take and make outside shots than Jordan was, but the way that he could get to the basket and post smaller defenders up in the paint was just like Mike.

Now imagine all of those things and multiply them by 100, and now you have Michael Jordan. Jordan was everything Kobe was and more, plus he takes advantage as a defender and as a playmaker/passer. Jordan will have no issues using Bird and Erving when defenses collapse, as well as Kareem. Kobe and Jordan will battle, and it will get physical and heated, considering the level of competitiveness that protrudes from each of them. In this instance, the advantage has to fall with the man that is considered to be the greatest of all time.

LeBron James vs. Larry Bird

Credit: Fadeaway World

If there is anyone to put up against Larry Bird’s overall abilities and IQ as a basketball player, it’s LeBron James. With his size, speed and strength, there should be no problem for James to gain the upper hand in this matchup. James will most likely be used in his usual role of point forward and take on the primary playmaking duties for Team Fadeaway World. More than solely being a playmaker, James will want to push the pace and get downhill in transition where he has been elite for 20 years in the NBA.

Success for LeBron James will not come easy with Larry Bird lined up across from him. Bird is a tough and gritty defender who will use his physicality to try and put LeBron at a disadvantage. Bird will no doubt be able to handle his own against James, but once again, the size difference put Bird in an interesting spot. There’s no doubt Bird will utilize his perimeter shooting against James and try to get an inside-out game working with Kareem and Dr. J.

Kevin Durant vs. Julius Erving

Credit: Fadeaway World

This matchup is one that is sure to turn out in Team Fadeaway World’s favor. Kevin Durant presents a world of problems to Julius Erving with his unique set of offensive skills. First, being 7-foot tall and moving like a guard on the perimeter with the ball in his hands will be tough for any defender on Team Thomas to keep up with. When you mix that with Durant’s ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor and create his own shots, Erving is going to have his hands full as the series wears on.

This isn’t to say that Erving isn’t going to be able to get his fair share, either. Erving is going to have a wide-open paint to work with, and creating his own shot from the perimeter shouldn’t be a problem when guarded by Durant. Plus, with Magic running the point, the pace of play is going to be extremely fast, and Erving can beat Durant in transition fairly easily. Dr. J should also be able to do a decent job in defending Durant if the rules allow him to get physical. Durant has been known to shrink when a defense brings a physical energy he cannot match.

Shaquille O’Neal vs. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Credit: Fadeaway World

With both of these big men in their prime, this is a matchup that could have been sold on pay-per-view. With Shaq in his prime, we are pitting brute strength against finesse and skill. Shaq, in his prime, will get his points one way or another in the paint. There should be no issues for Shaq to gain position in the post and back his way down to the basket for an easy finish. Kareem will be no pushover, however, possessing some of his own strength and skill to combat the power of Shaq.

Kareem will most likely be able to get anything he wants on offense in the paint. Kareem, with his height advantage, will be able to establish position himself and set up his patented skyhook at will. With his set of finesse moves and IQ, he will also be able to bait O’Neal into unnecessary fouls and get him into some trouble. Kareem’s presence in the paint will also help with the floor spacing for Team Thomas, as Kareem showed that he was able to knock down mid-range shots from time to time and sink his free throws when he needed to.

Team Fadeaway World Advantages

Every matchup between two iconic teams such as these will have glaring advantages and disadvantages for both sides. For Team Fadeaway World, the first glaring advantage they have over Team Thomas is perimeter scoring. I want to be clear that I do not mean solely perimeter shooting because of the presence of Curry and Durant. What I mean is that Team Fadeaway World has 4 guys from top to bottom that can get the ball at the perimeter and create an easy scoring opportunity from all three levels. The fact that Team Fadeaway World can attack like this is a huge advantage for them.

Another advantage that Team Fadeaway World holds over Team Thomas is going to be their playmaking. Look, I understand that the greatest player of all time is on Team Thomas and the greatest playmaker of all time is his backcourt partner. On Team Fadeaway World, you have Curry, who can make plays to set up his teammates or plays to score without the ball in his hands. Then you have LeBron James, who will be the primary playmaker for Team Fadeaway World and the one to rival Magic as the best on the floor. On top of that, there is Kobe and Durant, whose playmaking was the most underrated aspect of their game.

Team Thomas Advantages

There are more than a couple of advantages for Team Thomas, but two stand out above the rest. First will be the team chemistry of Team Thomas, as 3 of these guys were on the 1992 Olympic Dream Team together and rivals on the court for years. They know how each other moves, and they know how to move with each other on the basketball court. Then you add in the relationship between Magic and Kareem that exists already and Dr. J’s ability to adapt to any situation, and you have an unstoppable display of team basketball. This will make Team Thomas even harder to beat than anticipated.

The second aspect of the game that I believe Team Thomas takes over Team Fadeaway World is their abilities on the defensive side of the ball. Magic and Jordan are going to prove one of the better defensive backcourts ever with their speed, strength, and instincts. Bird and Erving were two of the better defenders at the small forward position during their time and will be able to handle their own more than most think on their specific assignments. I do also believe that Kareem was the far superior defender to Shaq, and O’Neal will have a big task ahead of him in order to be effective in the post.

Who Would Win This Matchup In A 7-Game Series?

Game 1 of this legendary series kicked off as a battle between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. The 2 battled from the opening tip, and neither shied away from letting it be known that they were here to play. LeBron James also got in the mix and consistently found Curry and Durant open on the drive and kick passes. Kareem also contributed with his easy offensive game being successful against Shaq’s power game. Team Thomas takes Game 1, 105-97.

Game 2 was more of the same to start. Kareem kept getting what he wanted in the paint while Jordan and Erving did their thing from the perimeter. The difference in Game 2 for Team Fadeaway World would be the emergence of Kevin Durant in the series. Durant went 6 straight possessions with buckets set up by LeBron and Curry's assists to lead the Game for Team Fadeaway World. Ervin ended the game with 28 points for Team Thomas, and Jordan added 30, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the onslaught from Durant, series tied 1-1.

In Game 3, Michael Jordan had seen enough and would not let Team Thomas take another loss back-to-back. Whether he was taking the ball to the cup by himself or dumping it off to Bird and Kareem, Jordan took the game over from the first quarter on. LeBron James did all he could to battle back as well as Kobe Bryant, but nothing was stopping the GOAT on this night. Jordan would finish with 46 points and 8 assists to give a 2-1 lead to Team Thomas.

Game 4 would forever be known as “The Kobe Game” when it was all said and done. Bryant was embarrassed at the way that he defended Jordan in Game 3 and came out to make a statement immediately in Game 4. He would do just that by dropping 20 first-quarter points to set the tone for Team Fadeaway World. James and Curry also had big nights as Magic struggled with turnovers and Bird struggled all night shooting the ball. Team Thomas would fall in overwhelming fashion in Game 4, and the series would be tied 2-2.

Game 5 would be a back-and-forth battle once again between each team’s 2 stars, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Jordan and Team Thomas would take the upper hand in the first half, with Jordan scoring at will and feeding Kareem in the post. Bryant and Team Fadeaway World would battle back in the 3rd quarter to make things interesting down the stretch. Team Thomas would pull away late with clutch buckets from Jordan and Larry Bird to take a 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 was all about LeBron and Kobe for Team Fadeaway World. The 2 had everything working and were in sync all night long. Shaq was finally able to get involved and make his mark on the series with a huge 30 points and 15 rebounds. Magic and Jordan battled for Team Thomas, but the night belonged to The King and The Mamba as the 2 combined for 78 points to lead Team Fadeaway World to victory and force a Game 7.

Game 7 was as big of a battle as any NBA fan could have hoped for. It was physical and intense for all 48 minutes. Team Thomas went on a run early, with Jordan and Erving leading the way. Kobe and LeBron responded promptly for Team Fadeaway World. Bird went on a hot shooting streak in the 3rd quarter only to be outdone and outshined by Curry, who went nuclear heading into the 4th quarter. Shaq and Kareem even had a little skirmish under the basket late in the 4th but were separated promptly. The game was tied headed into the final minute as Kobe Bryant established position on an out-of-rotation Larry Bird. Kobe got his spot in the post and slowly backed Bird down to get to his spot. With 2 seconds left, Bryant rose up for his patented fadeaway and sunk Team Thomas in the process. Team Fadeaway World wins the series 4-3.

Final Result: Team Fadeaway World vs. Team Thomas 4-3

Finals MVP: Kobe Bryant

