Top 15 NBA Players With The Most Combined Stats In The Last 50 Years

Outside of efficiency, most NBA fans can calibrate that the most respected stats for evaluating an NBA player are points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. Of course, there are other determining factors, such as the impact on winning and accolades but as far as numbers go, these are the best. Today, we will look at the last 50 years of basketball overall and determine which players have accumulated the most per-game stats in total. What does this tell us about a player, though?

Well, for one thing, most of these players have either been an MVP or a top MVP candidate in their careers. It goes to show that the higher the total stats, the more likely it is that the players are extremely valuable to their respective teams. What it won’t tell you when you crunch these numbers together is which specific parts of their game they contributed most towards. The 15 players listed below can be classified as perhaps the 15 most valuable in NBA history when it is all said and done.

These are the 15 NBA players in history to accumulate the most total stats

*Rule: Players must have debuted in the NBA after 1972 to qualify for this list*

15. Allen Iverson - 39.0 Combined Stats

Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Allen Iverson is highly regarded as one of the best scorers in the 2000s. Having made his debut in 1996-97, Iverson took the league by storm as he lit up the stat sheet with his fearless attacks on the basket and sometimes inconsistent shooting displays. Iverson’s Top 15 combined stats are mostly due to his scoring, as he averaged 26.7 PPG for his career. Most of the players you will see here today are high scorers, but Iverson brought a certain swag to the mix that made it impossible to look away.

One of the areas of his game that he doesn’t get enough credit is for his passing. Out of his 14 seasons in the NBA, Iverson averaged at least 6.0 APG in a season 8 times. He also averaged over 5.0 APG 3 other times. Pretty good for someone who is considered a ball hog if you ask me. Iverson also averaged over 2.0 SPG 10 times in his career to give him a career average of 2.2 SPG. Iverson won his only MVP in 2001 when he averaged 31.1 PPG and 2.5 SPG, which led the league in both categories.

14. James Harden - 39.3 Combined Stats

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

As an overall passer, playmaker, and scorer, there haven’t been many players better on any level than James Harden. Harden broke onto the scene with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009-10. By 2012, Harden was the best bench player in basketball on a team headed to the NBA Finals. Harden undoubtedly makes this list on the back of his peak ability in Houston for 9 seasons. Harden won 3 scoring titles with the Rockets from 2018 through 2020, including a season in which he averaged 36.1 PPG. His 24.9 career PPG is the driving force behind him being on this list.

The other 2 parts of his game in which he has excelled are his passing and rebounding. Harden has a career 5.6 RPG which for a shooting guard is pretty impressive. Harden has had 9 seasons with 6.0 or more RPG giving him a career average of 5.6 RPG. Harden has always been an avid passer as well. In 2017, he led the NBA in assists with 11.2 APG. Harden has also had 10 seasons with 7.0 or more APG. In his 9 seasons with the Rockets, Harden averaged 29.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 7.7 APG, and 1.8 SPG.

13. Shaquille O’Neal - 40.0 Combined Stats

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

At some point we had to figure out Shaq was going to be on this list, right? Shaq’s statistical dominance began his very first year with the Orlando Magic and didn’t slow down until 15 seasons later. For the first 13 seasons of his career, Shaq averaged at least 20.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG every season. With the Magic, Shaq could do almost everything on the court, and he even won a scoring title in his 3rd season with 29.3 PPG.

Shaq’s scoring, rebounding, and blocked shots are the 3 categories that have catapulted him to the 13th spot. For his career, O’Neal averaged 23.7 PPG, 10.9 RPG, and 2.3 BPG. These would have been much higher had he stopped chasing a ring after 2008. From 2000 through 2002, O’Neal was as dominant as any player has been in NBA history. He helped the Lakers to 3 titles, won an MVP, and won 3 Finals MVP awards. Undoubtedly those times in L.A. helped him make the Top 15 today.

T12. Anthony Davis - 40.2 Combined Stats

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Take Anthony Davis’ spot on this list however you want because his spot can change within the week. Davis has had a resurgence of sorts to start the 2022-23 season after many had written him off as too injury-prone. For his career, Davis is averaging 23.9 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.4 APG, and 2.3 BPG. Clearly, his scoring and rebounding, like most, have driven his name up this list of players with the most combined stats. Those 2 things aren’t the difference in his spot being at 12 or being much lower, though.

Davis had always been praised for his skill on the offensive side of the ball. Even former players have called him the most skilled player at the power forward they have ever seen. Davis gets an edge over others from his defense. Davis's 3.7 BPG and SPG combined, however small it seems, gave him a huge advantage over the guards on this list. Davis has led the NBA in blocks 3 times and is currently averaging 2.3 BPG in 2022-23. If he can stay healthy, there is no reason why he cannot move up a few more spots.

T12. Hakeem Olajuwon - 40.2 Combined Stats

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

There are many who view Hakeem Olajuwon as one of the best defenders in NBA history. Rightfully so, as Hakeem proved time and time again that he can alter the outcome of a game on that side of the ball. Olajuwon is perhaps one of the most skilled big men to ever step on the basketball court. Other than his defensive dominance, Hakeem had some of the most impeccable footwork in the low post. He often left defenders in the dust with his patented “Dream Shake.” Olajuwon could also score in other ways, whether it be on the fast break or stepping away from the basket a bit and knocking down a jumper.

For his career, Olajuwon averaged 21.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, and 3.1 BPG. His rebounds and points account for 32.9 of his 40.2 Combined stats. His 4.8 combined steals and blocks make him Top 15. Olajuwon was the NBA’s leading shot-blocker 3 times in his career and the leading rebounder twice. When you mix that with his consistent 20.0 PPG and amazing defense, you may be surprised that Olajuwon isn’t higher on this list.

T12. Magic Johnson - 40.2 Combined Stats

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson is still heavily considered to be the greatest point guard in NBA history. This stems from the way he pushed the pace every night he was out there and the way he conducted an offense like nothing else any point guard has ever done. The way that Magic ran the fast break helped him accumulate 11.2 APG for his career. His 6’9’’ frame also helped him average 7.2 RPG for his career.

Magic Johnson could be plugged in anywhere on the basketball court and still be effective. Johnson averaged 10.0 APG or more 9 times in 13 seasons, accounting for his high APG total. He was also a 19.5 PPG scorer who could take down anyone with his ability to get the ball in the basket when his name was called on. Altogether for his career, Magic averaged 19.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 11.2 APG, 1.9 SPG, and 0.4 BPG. The only surprise here should be that Johnson is not much higher on today’s list.

T12. Russell Westbrook - 40.2 Combined Stats

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Who else isn’t surprised that the new King of the Triple-Double has also found his way into the Top 15 players who have the most combined stats since 1972? Russell Westbrook is simply one of the best point guards in NBA history. He is the only man to average a triple-double in a season more than once and the all-time leader in total triple-doubles. What does this mean? Well, it means that at his peak, Russell Westbrook could do anything asked of him on the court.

For his career, Westbrook is averaging 22.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 8.4 APG. he also has 1.6 SPG, which helps his case for making today’s list. I often wonder what things could have been like if he never went to the Lakers. Would he be more effective somewhere else? I think so. For Westbrook, his spot at 12 with 3 other players here comes with a long list of accolades. He has won 2 scoring titles, 3 assists titles, and an MVP award as the cherry on top. Will Westbrook’s place on today’s list slip, or will he bounce back and climb up once again?

T8. Karl Malone - 40.9 Combined Stats

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

At the time of his retirement, Karl Malone had a case to be the greatest power forward in NBA history. He is the NBA’s 3rd all-time leading scorer and one of the most consistent players to ever play in the NBA. Malone had the assist from John Stockton for a good portion of his career, but it goes far beyond that. Malone’s stop-and-pop jumper off pick-and-rolls was nearly automatic, and his ability to run the floor on fast breaks helped his case as well.

For his career, Malone averaged 25.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 0.6 BPG. Malone was as tough as anyone else in the NBA in the paint and wasn’t afraid to show you when he was fighting for rebounds. Malone averaged at least 20.0 PPG in all but 2 of his 19 seasons in the league and for 17 seasons in a row. Malone’s scoring, rebounding, and defensive awareness lands him as the player with the 8th-best combined stats in NBA history.

T8. Kevin Durant - 40.9 Combined Stats

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Let us get the obvious things out of the way for Kevin Durant first. Durant is quite easily one of the best scorers in NBA history. At 7’0’’ tall, when Durant gets into a rhythm, it is almost impossible to stop the barrage of offense he provides. Durant can shoot from deep, has the tough to dominate from the mid-range, and regularly takes opponents off the dribble to the basket. Durant's high-powered scoring is the most prevalent reason that he is just one of 8 players in the last 50 years to have over 40.0 combined stats.

Durant’s scoring is just one part of the reason he is so high up on the list, though. Durant’s rebounding has been steadily fantastic for the majority of his career, with 7.1 RPG overall. His assist numbers are at just 4.3 APG for his career, but that has a solid chance to increase, given how much he has improved in that aspect over the last 3 seasons. In 2022-23, Durant is averaging a career-high 1.8 BPG as well, which we could see raise his career 1.1 BPG.

T8. Charles Barkley - 40.9 Combined Stats

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

If you can name the parts of a player’s game that make them great, Charles Barkley had them all. Barkley was as skilled and athletic as they come despite the overly exaggerated jokes about his weight at the time. For the majority of his career, Barkley could be considered a guaranteed 20.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG threat every night. With a name like the “Round Mound of Rebound,” you just knew you were in for a fight if you matched up with Barkley at any point over the course of a game.

Barkley was also a consistent and talented scorer. From 1986 through 1996, Barkley averaged at least 20.0 PPG every season and averaged 24.2 PPG to go with 11.9 RPG over that time. Barkley wasn’t known as much of a passer but could when asked to be with his 3.9 career APG. He was a decent off-ball defender and could deny most big the ball on the low post with his 1.5 SPG as well. For his career, Barkley averaged 22.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 0.8 BPG.

5. Larry Bird - 43.1 Combined Stats

Credit: USA Today Sports

Larry Bird is one of the most complete players in NBA history. He could shoot, score, pass, defend, rebound, and make plays no matter where he was or what point the game was at. Bird won 3 MVP awards, 2 Finals MVP awards, and 3 NBA championships in his career, so it is no surprise that his value is so high. Right out of college, Bird became a 20.0 PPG and 10.0 RPG player in the league, making an instant impact for Boston on the hardwood.

From 1984 through 1987 has to peak the absolute peak of Bird's career. During that time, he won 2 NBA titles, 3 MVPs in a row, and 2 Finals MVPs. Over this time, he averaged 26.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 6.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, and 0.9 BPG. Bird’s game was as skillful as it gets for 13 seasons, and his numbers could have been so much more had his back never given out. For Bird to be 5th on this list with just 13 seasons played is a remarkable feat in itself.

4. Joel Embiid - 43.6 Combined Stats

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when I spoke about shock value earlier? Well, Joel Embiid at 4th on this list should be all the shock value you need for this list. Maybe I am exaggerating because Embiid has earned his place on this list by being a Top 2 center in basketball over the past 5 seasons. Fans can remain skeptical about his placement for now as health concerns, and the back end of his career should raise some questions. Whatever the case, Embiid is here and we can break down why.

Embiid missed the first 2 seasons of his career with a foot injury, so that gives us 6 and a half seasons to work with. Embiid has averaged at least 20.0 PPG every season he has been active and averaged 30.6 PPG in 2022 to win a scoring title. He has also contributed at least 10.0 RPG in all but 2 seasons, including 2022-23, which can still go up considerably. He is also a savvy shot-blocker with over 1.5 BPG for his career and has averaged over 1.0 SPG for the past 3 seasons. Will Embiid’s two-way play continue and raise him up this list?

3. LeBron James - 44.3 Combined Stats

Credit: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Only 3 players in the past 50 seasons of the NBA have reached 44.0 or better combined stats. The first 2 will shock no one as LeBron James starts us off at No. 3. As one of the most complete and all-around players ever, James’ spot on this list may seem a bit low to some of you. He has been a consistent 25.0 PPG scorer his entire career, aside from 200-04, and is one of the best playmakers in NBA history. His defense in his prime was on the level of some of the greatest in the business as well.

James’ place on the all-time list for many categories can tell the story of his combined stats. James is on track to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer this season and has already passed Magic Johnson for 5th all-time in assists. James has also benefited from playing in the 3-point era, as he ranks 10th all-time in made 3-pointers. Whether we point to his passing, rebounding, scoring, or defense, James in the Top 3 of this list was a given.

2. Michael Jordan - 44.7 Combined Stats

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Is that really Michael Jordan at 2?! Yes, it is, as I know many of you figured who would be No. 1 as the list unfolded. Nothing is holding him back from being No. 1 aside from the player currently there being a total superstar. Jordan is the game’s greatest player and scorer in history, and his 30.1 career PPG average is enough to already have him in the Top 40 for combined stats. When you add in over 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG, it makes for the greatest career by a player to ever pick up a basketball.

When we speak of Michael Jordan;’s impact on the court, what more can we say? He was the best player on the best dynasty in basketball in the past 50 seasons and won his team 6 NBA titles with 6 Finals MVP selections. Jordan won a record 10 scoring titles and owns both the regular season PPG record and the playoff PPG record. Also known as an elite defender in his day, his 2.3 SPG for his career nearly put him over the top on our list. Is Jordan in danger of slipping even further?

1. Luka Doncic - 44.9 Combined Stats

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

That’s right, Luka Doncic is the current and all-time leader in Combined career stats. Doncic has taken the league by storm over the past 4-plus years with the Dallas Mavericks. His talent on the offensive side of the ball is undeniable, as he can change the pace of a game in an instant. Now, Doncic’s career is well younger than anyone else on this list, so his numbers could easily dip back below the 44.9 mark they are at now. However, Doncic’s numbers also have a chance of going up.

Luka’s production is something that keeps getting better every season. In his rookie season, Doncic averaged 21.2 PPG. In 2022-23, he is leading the NBA with 32.9 PPG while single-handedly trying to carry the Mavs back to the playoffs. His assist numbers have been consistently averaging over 8.0 APG over the last 4 years. He is also one of the best rebounding guards in basketball, having averaged over 8.0 RPG over the last 4 seasons and over 9.0 RPG twice. The way it is trending, Doncic is on pace to be in the No. 1 spot here for a long time. Can he keep it up?

