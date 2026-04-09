Adam Silver Wants Unprecedented Lottery Reform That Will Punish Bottom Three Teams

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly "enthused" at new lottery reform proposal.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The NBA has already taken several steps to address the tanking epidemic, and there are still more to come.

While plenty of theories have been proposed and shot down, one suggested solution has reportedly made an impression on league Commissioner Adam Silver. According to Kevin O’Connor, the idea came during an NBA GM meeting this week, and received strong approval from Silver. It reportedly involves lowering the lottery odds for the bottom three teams.

“During the NBA GM meeting this week, one person suggested making the bottom three teams ineligible for the top picks entirely,” wrote Kevin O’Connor on X. “The league, per multiple sources, found this to be way too extreme. But then another person on the call offered a softer version of the same concept: What if the bottom three teams just had slightly lower odds than the teams ranked four through 10? Not zero. Just a little less. Sources on the call say Adam Silver responded enthusiastically to this idea. This speaks to the state of lottery reform. The 18 team/8% odds for the top 10 concept is simply still just the concept. The specifics of it will change by the time the league votes on it in late May. And adjustments — like this one — are still in heavy consideration.”

Tanking is an ancient practice in the NBA. During losing seasons, when the mood is miserable, the only small consolation is earning higher lottery odds, which can flip a team’s fortunes overnight. This often leads to a mad dash to the bottom, with the NBA’s worst teams often self-sabotaging to ensure they don’t get too far ahead. This year, the tradition was turned up to another level, with teams blatantly throwing games for the sake of protecting their lottery odds.

It has prompted a swift and aggressive response from the NBA, and particularly Adam Silver, who has pledged to force an end to the practice. While a pair of fines successfully sent a message, the league will need to do more if they want to properly condemn the strategy. At the very least, they’ll have to tweak the rules if they want to force change.

Initially, it was proposed that the bottom three teams should be ineligible for the top picks altogether, but it seems the league has settled on a similar, much less punishing solution: simply lowering the odds instead. By giving the 4-10 ranked spots the best odds, it stops incentivizing bad teams from losing. In fact, it might push the previously tanking teams to try and play better in order to avoid worsening their lottery odds.

It also has the intended effect of making games more meaningful down the stretch. As it is now, most non-playoff teams don’t have much left to play for this season, but these changes would mean that every game matters, even for teams that are nowhere near being competitive. In the end, it may not be the perfect solution, but it’s an appropriate response to a problem that’s plagued the league for far too long.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled For Final Home Game: May Not Play There Again In Bucks Uniform
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like