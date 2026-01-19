Beautiful Girl Steals The Show At NBA Games In Berlin

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Beautiful Girl Steals The Show At NBA Games In Berlin
Credit: Nicola Cavanis/ Instagram

The NBA’s push into Europe has delivered packed arenas, loud crowds, and real basketball buzz in cities like Berlin and London. But during the recent game between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin, one moment had nothing to do with a crossover or a dunk. A stunning courtside appearance quietly stole the spotlight and then completely took over social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicola Cavanis (@nicola)

During the Berlin matchup, cameras briefly panned to a young woman. Within minutes, clips and screenshots began circulating on X and Instagram. The reaction was instant and over the top. Comments ranged from playful awe to pure disbelief. Some fans joked, “Peak German engineering,” while others wrote, “They really don’t mess around,” and “When God created her, he wanted to show off.”

Another viral line summed it up best: “A woman can’t really look better than that.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicola Cavanis (@nicola)

It did not take long for the internet to do what it always does. The mystery fan was quickly identified as Nicola Cavanis, a Munich-based model and influencer with more than two million followers on Instagram. For many outside Europe, this was their first introduction to her. For fashion fans, it was a familiar face that had suddenly dropped into an NBA moment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicola Cavanis (@nicola)

Cavanis is not new to the spotlight. She began modeling as a child and later balanced a traditional education with a growing career in fashion. Over the years, she has worked with major global brands including Victoria’s Secret, Puma, Lacoste, Zalando, and Nivea. She has appeared in Vogue Germany, fronted InStyle campaigns, and walked high-profile shows across Europe. In 2024, she also co-founded her own swimwear brand, adding entrepreneur to an already busy resume.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicola Cavanis (@nicola)

Beyond modeling, Cavanis has been in the headlines for her relationship with Mats Hummels, one of Germany’s most decorated footballers. The former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, has been linked with Cavanis since late 2023. Their relationship has regularly drawn attention in European sports and lifestyle media, making her presence at a major international sporting event feel even more fitting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicola Cavanis (@nicola)

Her appearance in Berlin perfectly captured what the NBA’s global games aim to represent. Basketball colliding with fashion, celebrity, and international culture. She did not seek attention, post-live reactions, or play to the camera. One quiet moment courtside was enough.

In a game filled with NBA talent, Nicola Cavanis still managed to steal the show, proving once again that when the league goes global, the moments that go viral are not always the ones drawn up on a clipboard.

ByVishwesha Kumar
