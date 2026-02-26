Kevin Durant Shines In Clutch Win Over Magic: 3 Keys To Rockets Victory

It was a highly competitive match in Orlando tonight as the Magic and Rockets met for the second time this season. During their previous meeting, in Houston back in November, Kevin Durant torched the Magic for 35 points in a 117-113 victory. Tonight, it was a similar story as he led H-Town to its third straight win (113-108).

In 39 minutes, Durant scored 40 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting (2-10 from three). Off the bench, Reed Sheppard provided a necessary spark, with 20 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks on 63.6% shooting (5-7 from three).

For the Magic, Desmond Bane lit up the stat sheet with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 63.2% shooting (6-10 from three). Paolo Banchero, meanwhile, dropped 19 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and one block on 37.5% shooting (0-2 from three). Finally, Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and zero blocks on 75.0% shooting (1-1 from three).

Durant’s Impressive Scoring Display

LeBron James may be the face of NBA longevity, but Kevin Durant isn’t too far behind. Somehow, at 37, he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career right now, and tonight’s performance only continues that trajectory. In under 40 minutes of action, he finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting from the field (2-10 from three) and 100.0% shooting from the free-throw line.

Durant was getting whatever he wanted on the court and got to his spots with a certain ease that was unmistakable. While he struggled from a distance, his continued aggression got him plenty of trips to the line, and he made every trip count. He may be in his 18th season, but Kevin Durant hasn’t lost a step as a scorer. He can do it all just like he did in his prime, and that’s exactly what made the difference tonight. If Durant can stay healthy for the playoffs, it will make the Rockets extremely formidable in the months to come.

Reed Sheppard’s Red Hot Shooting

One of the biggest stories of the Rockets this season has been young guard Reed Sheppard. As an NBA second-year player, expectations were low for Reed this season, but he’s far surpassed what anyone thought he was capable of. This game against Orlando was the perfect example of his impact, with 20 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks off the bench on 63.6% shooting (5-7 from three). His consistent shooting not only spaced the floor for Houston but also provided a steady source of scoring that allowed them to keep the score close until they finally pulled away.

His presence was crucial for the Rockets tonight, and he took some of the defensive attention away from Kevin Durant. In the end, his confidence, timely shot-making, and patience on the floor helped Reed make the right decisions on the floor and play within the flow of the game. For a Magic team that’s already been struggling, Sheppard’s outburst was one they were not prepared for, and they struggled to match his standout bench performance.

No Answer For Third Quarter Run

It was a tight game for most of the way through, but the Rockets really took control at the end of the third. Over the final 4:43 of the quarter, the Rockets outscored the Magic 24-4, winning the period by 11 (38-27) to re-take the lead. The Rockets got hot from three during this stretch, but the Magic failed to counter with any adjustments. In fact, head coach Jamahl Mosley only called one timeout in the stretch despite losing all momentum.

Without a true, reliable point guard running the offense, the Magic are vulnerable in the backcourt, and that was evident tonight with all the turnovers that led to the game-changing run. In that stretch, Jalen Suggs turned the ball over multiple times alone, and yet somehow remained in the game. Between costly mistakes, late adjustments, and inconsistent shooting, it’s no wonder the Magic had no answer when the Rockets finally took off.