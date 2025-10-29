Channing Crowder Trolls Kevin Durant: “You Have Not Blessed The World With Your DNA, We Can’t Get A Lil Kevin Or Kevinita?”

Former NFL linebacker Channing Crowded recently called out Kevin Durant on his podcast and joked about him not having any kids.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks up during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There isn’t much that is known about Kevin Durant‘s personal life. While there isn’t any news on the Houston Rockets superstar being in a relationship, much less being married, there is a definite confirmation that the 37-year-old has yet to have children of his own.

While this may be a personal choice, former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder recently trolled Kevin Durant for not having kids on “The Pivot” podcast.

“You know what else I’m hot with you about,” started Crowder, preparing to jokingly be mad at Durant. “Seriously, it’s the one thing. You have not blessed the world with your DNA. We can’t get a lil Kevin or Kevinita? Bro, we need this to continue.”

Kevin Durant shyly responded by pointing out that he had a nephew, adding that at least they shared the same blood. But Crowder was not having it.

He continued, “You don’t want to be the 65-year-old man at the high school graduation. They’re calling you grandpa. You’ve got to put a little Kevin in the world.”

“I’ve got a lot of kids out here to be honest,” Durant added, pointing to some of the kids who are named after him. “Everybody’s looking up to me. I’ve got to set a good example every day, bruh.”

Although Kevin Durant made a solid point, Crowder remained undeterred, as he urged the Rockets superstar to have children, forcing a laugh out of the panel.

A large majority of players in the league today either have kids of their own or are married. Players in Durant’s generation, with the likes of Stephen Curry and LeBron James, have multiple kids. However, Durant maintains his stance on not having children at the moment.

 

Kevin Durant Remains Single

Several fans have joked about Kevin Durant being single-mindedly engrossed in basketball and perfecting his craft. While this may have been a joke earlier in his career, it appears to hold even at this stage in his career.

As of 2025, Durant reportedly remains single.

While he has had flirty exchanges with sports commentator Kay Adams and was sighted with Australian basketball player Liz Cambage, the Rockets forward doesn’t seem to be in a relationship at the moment.

Durant was once engaged to former WNBA player Monica Wright. Unfortunately, the engagement was called off in 2014, and the forward has been focused on his basketball career since.

At 37, Durant’s primary focus remains basketball and could be driven by his motivation to win another NBA title. After joining the Houston Rockets this summer, the superstar will look to mount a title push with his team to secure his third title, building upon his impressive list of achievements.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

