Chet Holmgren’s Beautiful Girlfriend Leaves NBA Fans Stunned

NBA fans think Chet Holmgren has won in life.

Gautam Varier
3 Min Read
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) reacts after a call against him on a play against the Detroit Pistons during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Chet Holmgren helped the Oklahoma City Thunder post an exceptional 64-18 record in 2025-26 and is now enjoying some much-deserved time off before the playoffs. The top-seeded Thunder will only be in action next on Sunday, and it appears the 23-year-old is spending his free time with his girlfriend.

Holmgren shared a picture of himself with an attractive woman on Instagram on Monday night.

Her name appears to be Emelia Scarlett, and NBA fans were stunned upon finding out about this relationship.

“I may not f*** with the OKC Thunder & Chet Holmgren, but holy s*** his woman is fine as f***,” a fan was blown away by Scarlett.

“He has won in life,” one crowned Holmgren a winner off the court.

“Man’s got the bag, the game, and now the baddie, let him cook,” a fan said that Holmgren has it all now.

“I was not familiar with Chet’s game off the court, bro got good taste,” one didn’t know Holmgren was this capable.

“No wonder why Chet’s been hoopin lately,” a fan joked that Scarlett is the reason why Holmgren has been shining on the court.

While this relationship might be breaking news to some, it appears Holmgren and Scarlett have been together for some time now. We don’t know much about her, though.

Scarlett does have an Instagram account that Holmgren follows, and it is based in the United Kingdom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @emeliascarlett

Scarlett hasn’t shared anything about her professional life on the account. What we can gather from it is that she does appear to travel a lot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @emeliascarlett

With Holmgren sharing that picture, perhaps Scarlett will be appearing at Paycom Center during the playoffs. She’ll likely see him win it all once again.

The Thunder won their first championship in franchise history in 2025. Holmgren averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game during that postseason run and played a key role in their winning it all.

The Thunder certainly weren’t satisfied with one championship and haven’t taken their foot off the gas. This is the third year in a row that they have secured the top seed in the Western Conference, a phenomenal feat.

Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game for the Thunder in 2025-26. His efforts were rewarded with a spot on the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

All is certainly going well on and off the court for Holmgren at the moment.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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