Shaquille O’Neal Openly Flirts With Reporter: “You’re The Best Looking TMZ Girl”

Shaquille O'Neal goes viral after playful TMZ exchange.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal once again grabbed attention for his off-court personality, this time during a brief exchange with a TMZ reporter that quickly went viral.

While being approached with a routine basketball question, Shaq shifted the tone of the interaction almost immediately. Shaq ran into one of TMZ’s field producers, Seleah, who attempted to ask him about the NBA playoffs.  As the reporter began asking about the Los Angeles Lakers and their outlook without Luka Doncic, Shaq stepped in with a compliment.

“You’re the best looking TMZ girl I have ever seen in my life… Hey, TMZ, this is the best-looking TMZ girl ever. Oh my god, she’s hot.”

The moment was classic Shaq. Instead of engaging with the question, he leaned fully into humor and charm, turning a standard media stop into a viral clip. The reporter attempted to steer the conversation back to basketball, but the interaction had already taken its own direction.

This type of moment fits a long-established pattern with Shaq. Since retiring, he has built a reputation as one of the most entertaining personalities in sports media. Whether on television, podcasts, or public appearances, he rarely sticks to a script.

His playful nature often shows up in interviews and live broadcasts. In the past, he has flirted on air with personalities like Rocsi Diaz, delivering lines that quickly circulate across social media. He also made headlines recently for joking about fake messages involving Sabrina Carpenter, again showing how comfortable he is blending humor with headline moments.

At the same time, these viral clips exist alongside a different side of Shaq. In recent days, he offered to buy an engagement ring and attend the wedding of a viral Indiana Pacers couple if a proposal happened live on television. He has also publicly stepped in to help families in need, including covering funeral expenses for a young girl in a tragic situation and gifting cars to strangers.

That contrast defines his public image. He moves easily between humor, generosity, and unpredictability. One moment, he is making jokes on the street, the next, he is making meaningful contributions behind the scenes.

The TMZ interaction adds another layer to his personality. Shaq understood the setting and played into it, creating a moment that spread quickly online. At this stage, that is part of his appeal. Fans do not expect standard responses from Shaq. They expect something memorable, and this was exactly that.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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