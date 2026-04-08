WNBA Star Angel Reese Turns Heads In Stunning Victoria’s Secret Shoot

Angel Reese continues to expand her influence far beyond basketball, and her latest move proves it once again. Fresh off a blockbuster trade, the WNBA star turned heads with a high-profile Victoria’s Secret campaign that instantly grabbed attention across both sports and fashion circles.

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The campaign, titled ‘Season of Strapless,’ was shot in Barbados and features Reese modeling a maroon strapless swimsuit while promoting the Bombshell Bronze fragrance line. The visuals are clean, bold, and built around her presence. She did not look like an athlete trying modeling. Reese looked like a natural fit for the role.

The timing added another layer. Just days earlier, Reese was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. The deal sent two future first-round picks to Chicago and signaled a reset for both sides. Reese now steps into a new situation while also elevating her off-court profile.

At 23, she has already built one of the strongest personal brands in women’s basketball. She made history in 2025 as the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This campaign builds on that moment and pushes her further into mainstream visibility.

Her on-court production backs up the spotlight. Through her first two WNBA seasons, Reese has averaged 14.1 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. She led the league in double-doubles last season with 23, establishing herself as one of the most dominant rebounders in the game.

Yet the financial gap between performance and salary in the WNBA remains clear. Reese is in the third year of her rookie deal and will earn around $350,692 this season under the updated CBA. That number is modest compared to her off-court earnings. In 2025 alone, she reportedly made close to $10 million through endorsements and partnerships.

That gap explains why moments like this matter. The Victoria’s Secret campaign is not only about fashion. It reflects how modern athletes build value outside the game. Reese has positioned herself at the intersection of sports, culture, and business, and she continues to grow in each space.

Her net worth now sits around $7 million, driven largely by endorsement deals rather than salary. That trend is becoming more common among top WNBA stars, but Reese stands out because of how quickly she has scaled.

The move to Atlanta adds another angle. The Dream finished last season as a competitive team, and Reese’s arrival strengthens their frontcourt immediately. She brings rebounding, energy, and a strong presence inside, which could shift their ceiling in the Eastern Conference.

At the same time, she carries influence from off the court into this new chapter. One week, she is part of a major trade reshaping the league. Next, she is leading a global fashion campaign.