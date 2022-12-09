74 NBA Players Are Eligible To Be Traded On December 15

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2022 NBA trade season has yet to kick off, with no in-season trades having been executed so far this season. However, this is expected to change soon with December 15 marking a big day for contracts in the association.

Players that signed a contract extension on or before September 15 will be eligible to be traded, outside a few exceptions. This means 74 players across all 30 teams that signed contracts this offseason can be moved by their teams for other players or draft assets. Many teams have been waiting to start making moves. But who are the players available for trade?

1. Aaron Holiday, Atlanta Hawks

2. Frank Kaminsky, Atlanta Hawks

3. Danilo Gallinari, Boston Celtics

4. Luka Kornet, Boston Celtics

5. Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics

6. Justin Jackson, Boston Celtics

7. Noah Vonleh, Boston Celtics

8. Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

9. Edmund Sumner, Brooklyn Nets

10. Markieff Morris, Brooklyn Nets

11. TJ Warren, Brooklyn Nets

12. Kessler Edwards, Brooklyn Nets

13. Yuta Watanabe, Brooklyn Nets

14. Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

15. Derrick Jones Jr, Chicago Bulls

16. Goran Dragic, Chicago Bulls

17. Ricky Rubio, Cleveland Cavaliers

18. Robin Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers

19. Raul Neto, Cleveland Cavaliers

20. JaVale McGee, Dallas Mavericks

21. Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks

22. Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets

23. Davon Reed, Denver Nuggets

24. DeAndre Jordan, Denver Nuggets

25. Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons

26. Kevin Knox II, Detroit Pistons

27. Rodney McGruder, Detroit Pistons

28. Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors

29. JaMychal Green, Golden State Warriors

30. Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers

31. James Johnson, Indiana Pavers

32. John Wall, Los Angeles Clippers

33. Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers

34. Damian Jones, Los Angeles Lakers

35. Troy Brown Jr., Los Angeles Lakers

36. Thomas Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

37. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Los Angeles Lakers

38. Caleb Martin, Miami Heat

39. Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat

40. Joe Ingle, Milwaukee Bucks

41. Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks

42. Serge Ibaka, Milwaukee Bucks

43. Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks

44. Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves

45. Bryn Forbes, Minnesota Timberwolves

46. Nathan Knight, Minnesota Timberwolves

47. Austin Rivers, Minnesota Timberwolves

48. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

49. Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks

50. Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

51. Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder

52. Bol Bol, Orlando Magic

53. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers

54. P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia 76ers

55. Danuel House Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

56. Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers

57. Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns

58. Damion Lee, Phoenix Suns

59. Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns

60. Gary Payton II, Portland Trail Blazers

61. Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers

62. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

63. KZ Okpala, Sacramento Kings

64. Matthew Dellavedova, Sacramento Kings

65. Chima Moneke, Sacramento Kings

66. Gorgui Deng, San Antonio Spurs

67. Otto Porter Jr., Toronto Raptors

68. Juancho Hernangomez, Toronto Raptors

69. Justin Champagnie, Toronto Raptors

70. Simone Fontecchio, Utah Jazz

71. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz

72. Delon Wright, Washington Wizards

73. Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards

74. Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards (Source: ESPN)

Out of these 74 players, Kessler Edwards, Derrick Jones Jr., Theo Pinson, Rodney McGruder, Udonis Haslem, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews, Nathan Knight, Mike Muscala, James Harden, Bismack Biyombo, and Drew Eubanks, have 1YB restrictions on their contract.

The 1YB restriction only applies if a free agent signs a one-year contract and will have Bird rights with his current team when he becomes a free agent. A player can still be traded but must consent to the deal. If he does, the Bird rights do not transfer to his new team.

Which Players Will Be On The Move This Winter?

The NBA is closer than ever this season, with incredible competition across both Conferences. The slightest move could make a team better, even though the names here aren't necessarily eye-popping. No player on this list of 74 has necessarily been in trade talks but offers a larger pool of contracts for teams to move in other trades.

While he hasn't been linked in trades yet, most teams could use a stretch veteran center like Mike Muscala. The Los Angeles Lakers will probably include one of their 4 trade-eligible players for improvements if they can, while the Dallas Mavericks might finally move JaVale McGee after signing him this summer and already benching him for DNPs after promising him a starting role.

Players like Goran Dragic also make for an interesting veteran point guard option if the Bulls do end up bottoming out. The team already has multiple young guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White battling for minutes, and if the team is not looking at a good record this season, moving Dragic might be beneficial.

