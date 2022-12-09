74 NBA Players Are Eligible To Be Traded On December 15
The 2022 NBA trade season has yet to kick off, with no in-season trades having been executed so far this season. However, this is expected to change soon with December 15 marking a big day for contracts in the association.
Players that signed a contract extension on or before September 15 will be eligible to be traded, outside a few exceptions. This means 74 players across all 30 teams that signed contracts this offseason can be moved by their teams for other players or draft assets. Many teams have been waiting to start making moves. But who are the players available for trade?
1. Aaron Holiday, Atlanta Hawks
2. Frank Kaminsky, Atlanta Hawks
3. Danilo Gallinari, Boston Celtics
4. Luka Kornet, Boston Celtics
5. Sam Hauser, Boston Celtics
6. Justin Jackson, Boston Celtics
7. Noah Vonleh, Boston Celtics
8. Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
9. Edmund Sumner, Brooklyn Nets
10. Markieff Morris, Brooklyn Nets
11. TJ Warren, Brooklyn Nets
12. Kessler Edwards, Brooklyn Nets
13. Yuta Watanabe, Brooklyn Nets
14. Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls
15. Derrick Jones Jr, Chicago Bulls
16. Goran Dragic, Chicago Bulls
17. Ricky Rubio, Cleveland Cavaliers
18. Robin Lopez, Cleveland Cavaliers
19. Raul Neto, Cleveland Cavaliers
20. JaVale McGee, Dallas Mavericks
21. Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks
22. Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets
23. Davon Reed, Denver Nuggets
24. DeAndre Jordan, Denver Nuggets
25. Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons
26. Kevin Knox II, Detroit Pistons
27. Rodney McGruder, Detroit Pistons
28. Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors
29. JaMychal Green, Golden State Warriors
30. Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers
31. James Johnson, Indiana Pavers
32. John Wall, Los Angeles Clippers
33. Lonnie Walker IV, Los Angeles Lakers
34. Damian Jones, Los Angeles Lakers
35. Troy Brown Jr., Los Angeles Lakers
36. Thomas Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
37. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Los Angeles Lakers
38. Caleb Martin, Miami Heat
39. Udonis Haslem, Miami Heat
40. Joe Ingle, Milwaukee Bucks
41. Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks
42. Serge Ibaka, Milwaukee Bucks
43. Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks
44. Kyle Anderson, Minnesota Timberwolves
45. Bryn Forbes, Minnesota Timberwolves
46. Nathan Knight, Minnesota Timberwolves
47. Austin Rivers, Minnesota Timberwolves
48. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
49. Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks
50. Jericho Sims, New York Knicks
51. Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder
52. Bol Bol, Orlando Magic
53. James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers
54. P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia 76ers
55. Danuel House Jr., Philadelphia 76ers
56. Montrezl Harrell, Philadelphia 76ers
57. Bismack Biyombo, Phoenix Suns
58. Damion Lee, Phoenix Suns
59. Josh Okogie, Phoenix Suns
60. Gary Payton II, Portland Trail Blazers
61. Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers
62. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
63. KZ Okpala, Sacramento Kings
64. Matthew Dellavedova, Sacramento Kings
65. Chima Moneke, Sacramento Kings
66. Gorgui Deng, San Antonio Spurs
67. Otto Porter Jr., Toronto Raptors
68. Juancho Hernangomez, Toronto Raptors
69. Justin Champagnie, Toronto Raptors
70. Simone Fontecchio, Utah Jazz
71. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
72. Delon Wright, Washington Wizards
73. Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards
74. Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards (Source: ESPN)
Out of these 74 players, Kessler Edwards, Derrick Jones Jr., Theo Pinson, Rodney McGruder, Udonis Haslem, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews, Nathan Knight, Mike Muscala, James Harden, Bismack Biyombo, and Drew Eubanks, have 1YB restrictions on their contract.
The 1YB restriction only applies if a free agent signs a one-year contract and will have Bird rights with his current team when he becomes a free agent. A player can still be traded but must consent to the deal. If he does, the Bird rights do not transfer to his new team.
Which Players Will Be On The Move This Winter?
The NBA is closer than ever this season, with incredible competition across both Conferences. The slightest move could make a team better, even though the names here aren't necessarily eye-popping. No player on this list of 74 has necessarily been in trade talks but offers a larger pool of contracts for teams to move in other trades.
While he hasn't been linked in trades yet, most teams could use a stretch veteran center like Mike Muscala. The Los Angeles Lakers will probably include one of their 4 trade-eligible players for improvements if they can, while the Dallas Mavericks might finally move JaVale McGee after signing him this summer and already benching him for DNPs after promising him a starting role.
Players like Goran Dragic also make for an interesting veteran point guard option if the Bulls do end up bottoming out. The team already has multiple young guards Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White battling for minutes, and if the team is not looking at a good record this season, moving Dragic might be beneficial.
We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.
Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.