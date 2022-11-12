Skip to main content

Adrian Wojnarowski Says There Is No Momentum For Kyrie Irving's Return During Nets' Road Trip

Kyrie Irving was a hot topic of conversation during the offseason and nothing has changed on that front even with the NBA season being well underway. It all started when Kyrie shared a link to a film that has widely been regarded as antisemitic and his initial refusal to apologize for it, led to a suspension.

He did eventually apologize but the suspension remained and Irving has been busy during this time. He had a meeting with commissioner Adam Silver, who said that he doesn't believe Kyrie is antisemitic after the conversation they had. Nets owner Joe Tsai also had a sitdown with Irving and Tsai stated that it is clear to him that Irving doesn't have any hate toward Jewish people.

The suspension that was handed to Kyrie was for a minimum of 5 games and he had to fulfill 6 conditions in order to return to the court. Those conditions have been criticized by quite a few at this point, with LeBron James also coming out against it recently. Regardless. the Nets weren't going to change their stance on the matter and despite these recent positive developments with Kyrie, Adrian Wojnarowski says a return isn't imminent.

via ESPN:

Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has met with team, league and union officials on "several occasions" in recent days and there's optimism for a resolution "very soon," the National Basketball Players Association told its membership Friday in an email obtained by ESPN.

Even with the fifth of a minimum five-game suspension coming Saturday night against the LA Clippers, there is no momentum for a possible return to play for Irving during this four-game Western Conference trip that ends Thursday at Portland, sources told ESPN.

If he doesn't suit up against the Blazers, then it would have meant he would have been suspended for 8 games and you wonder how long the Nets would hold him out. Wojnarowski says a resolution is expected soon and we will get clarity on the matter when it does come out.

The Nets haven't missed Kyrie too much on the court, as they are 3-1 since his suspension and new head coach Jacque Vaughn has managed to steady the ship somewhat after that rocky start. We'll see if Kyrie's return helps propel them to new heights or if he ends up causing problems once again, as he did when Steve Nash was in charge.

