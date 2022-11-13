Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to get things going at the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold entered the season with expectations, although they didn't make any big moves to hype everybody up. The signing of Darvin Ham as their new head coach was perceived as a good thing, but that didn't change much for the Lakers.

Sure, Ham has made difficult decisions regarding Russell Westbrook, who is thriving off the bench now, but that hasn't been enough to make the Lakers title contenders. Injuries have struck again this season, with AD and LeBron James missing games.

Now, they want to bounce back, but the situation doesn't look that promising for them. In fact, they lost a big game against the Sacramento Kings where Westbrook made a big mistake, and both fans and Anthony Davis called him out for that blunder. They need to start winning games quickly, or the season will be over before Christmas.

Anthony Davis Explains How Bad Lakers Feel After Dropping To 2-10 This Season

Davis is well aware of that, and after the loss to the Kings, he started being more vocal and aggressive, revealing that the locker room is looking and feeling exactly like a team with only 2 wins and 10 losses.

“We actually had a pretty decent third quarter, you know, for the first time, just got to be better overall…We just gotta get some wins, especially in the West. You know, every team is good. We’ve got a lot of basketball left, but we’ve dug ourselves a hole. So we gotta put some wins together, we’ve gotta start winning, ASAP…The energy around our locker room feels like 2-and-10, as it should. But we gotta start putting wins together, immediately,” Davis said.

The Lakers have a lot of work to do to turn things around. Some say they need to make a trade, but it's unclear which player will leave the organization before the trade deadline. Still, the front office doesn't think that certain players are good enough to make this team a contender, so we'll have to wait and see what they're going to do with this roster.

They'll face the Brooklyn Nets tonight, trying to get the 3rd win of the season against a team that is 4-1 in their last 5 games.