Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, hoping to find the momentum that seems to have deserted them after the two wins in the first ten games.

Then comes the availability of LeBron James after he was upgraded day-to-day ahead of the clash against the Nets. Playing Kevin Durant for the first time since Christmas 2018 aside, should he play, James brings some shooting to the side that's all at sea when it comes to drilling shots from any point on the court.

They slipped up against the Sacramento Kings, a game that should have been theirs after trading baskets throughout the four quarters. Defensive lapses cost the side as the Lakers now look at gaining some traction before it's too late.

Brooklyn has had their own share of issues, most of them off the court. Kyrie Irving missed his sixth game from the side, and the side is still battling to get to the .500 mark. They're 6-7 after winning against the Los Angeles Clippers, and come in as early favorites to win against the Lakers.

Ahead of the marquee clash, we look at the probable starters, the injury updates, and the prediction.

ESPN lists LeBron James and Anthony Davis as day-to-day, although the former might sit this one out. The Lakers wouldn't take a bet on a still-not-100% James, but Davis, who played through a fever against the Kings will most likely suit up.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant will continue to sit on the sidelines as they recover from their respective thumb injuries. Both are yet to play their first game of the season. Cole Swider will not play as well.

The starters will mostly see a minor change, especially after Patrick Beverley's below-par performances so far. Kendrick Nunn (G), Lonnie Walker IV (G), Troy Brown Jr. (F), Wenyen Gabriel (F), and Anthony Davis (C).

The Nets will be without the services of Kyrie Irving (suspension), while Seth Curry has been listed as day-to-day. The latter played the previous games against the Clippers and dished out 22 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Yuta Watanabe (ankle) will miss out on the next two games, while T.J. Warren (foot) will be evaluated after two more weeks. The rest of the players will be ready to take the floor.

The starting five will perhaps be the same outfit that played the previous game. Edmond Sumner (G), Joe Harris (G), Kevin Durant (F), Royce O'Neal (F), and Nic Claxton (C) will take the floor against the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Prediction

Tilting the game in favor of Brooklyn is their recent 4-2 run. Durant has been a force for the side averaging 27.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in the last five games. Overall, his numbers so far in the season read 30.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

The Lakers will mostly play the game sans James and will hope for their bench to provide the spark that's been unremarkable at best so far. Barring Russell Westbrook who is now the best shooter (including from downtown), and Davis, the rest of the team has blown hot and cold.

Should Los Angeles play with a similar pattern of starting slowly, consolidating in the second, losing the third, and making a desperate dash in the fourth quarter, this game just might see them 2-11. The Nets might have a chance to hit .500 and that's our prediction ahead of the Sunday night humdinger.

