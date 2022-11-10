Anthony Davis Seemingly Takes A Shot At Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss Because He's Being Played Out Of Position

Skip to main content

Anthony Davis is one of the most versatile big men in the league, and there's no doubt that he is impactful on both ends of the floor. He is a player that is an elite rim protector on defense, and there's no doubt that he should be in the DPOY conversation this season.

One of the biggest topics of discussion about Anthony Davis is whether he should play the center or the power forward position. Though he can play both positions, his preferred position is as a power forward. It is easy to see why Davis prefers to play at the PF position: it lessens the wear and tear on his body, and allows him to roam as a defender.

Recently, Anthony Davis explained what the difference is between him playing the center position and the power forward position. He noted that he had a lot more freedom to roam around defensively as a power forward, stating that it's tough for him to be able to protect everyone when he is playing the center position.

Now when I'm a 5, I'm the one in action, pick and rolls, guarding the post things like that... I think my role just changed a little bit, me as far as positions.

In 19-20, I was a roamer. Where I can be on whoever the forward is, and roam around, and help protect everyone. It's tough for me to do that when I'm guarding the 5. Still can do it, still have to do it. Find a way to do it. No excuse. I gotta be better at that, since I'm getting the guys ready to go defensively.

Obviously, the caption of the video shows that the fan posting this thought that this was a veiled shot at Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss. Anthony Davis definitely suggests that it's easier for him to play the PF position and that his role has changed with him being a center, but there is no direct shot at the front office. Though he may not like it, it is clear that he is willing to do so for the sake of the team.

Anthony Davis Might Get Traded By The Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has been a pillar of the Los Angeles Lakers over the course of the last few seasons, but there is a chance that he may end up getting traded. A recent report suggested that the team could end up putting him on the trading block.

"The Lakers lost again. There's some buzz, just some buzzing that AD might be available. That is a Plan B because the Westbrook trade, or what they can get for Westbrook, whether you want to give future assets, maybe that doesn't even make sense for the Lakers. You've got Davis here, who hasn't looked the same in a couple of years. Certainly, not close to bubble Davis, that's the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans' level Davis. This year he's on the books for 37.9, next year 40.6, player option in 2025, 43.2. I don't know what the endgame for this Lakers team is, but the Pelicans have their pick. I don't think whatever they have, is not really fixable to make them a playoff team." 

Trading Anthony Davis would signal that the Los Angeles Lakers are ready to rebuild. It remains to be seen if he will get traded, or whether the team will decide to become more competitive by making another trade.

Hopefully, we see Anthony Davis avoid injuries for the rest of this season, and get back to superstar form. He was a consensus top-10 player at his peak, and some of his performances suggest he can still play at that level.

