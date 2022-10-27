Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win. 

Many thought that the absence of Russell Westbrook could be beneficial for the Lakers, but the reality was completely different. They couldn't keep up and ultimately lost another game, worsening their situation. 

Life came fast at the Lakers, as they tried to use every trick in the book to get under their rivals' skins. To some extent, they did, but one of the Nuggets' players fired back at none other than LeBron James. 

Nuggets reporter Harrison Wind pointed out an interesting moment between Bruce Brown and LeBron James. The former Brooklyn Nets player became the target of the Lakers' trash-talk, including LeBron. They started calling him the 'shift guy', and Brown didn't have any of that. After he hit some 3-pointers in the first quarter, Bruce had a short but big response for LeBron. 

“Your game plan ain’t working, sir.”

In the end, the Lakers succumbed to the Nuggets with a 110-99 result. Brown finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, making 4 of his 6 attempts from beyond the arc. As for LeBron, he posted 19 points, to go along with 7 rebounds and 9 assists. 

James received a lot of criticism due to his turnovers, which perfectly sums up how bad the season has been for the Lakers so far. The King and co. need to do a better job if they want to start winning games. 

An 0-4 record doesn't sound good at all, and the team must be aware of that. Russell Westbrook wasn't on the court, so he wasn't to take the blame last night. It's pretty clear that this squad isn't good, and they need to make some changes to actually compete. 

