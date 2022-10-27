Patrick Beverley Feels The Lakers Are Improving Despite 0-4 Run: “Well I Think We Were Shooting 20%, And Today We Shot 26%. So Today We Got Better.”

Despite the 0-4 run for the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran Patrick Beverley looked at the silver lining, saying the side is improving by the game.

Beverley's thoughts come after the side's 99-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and the Purple and Gold's offensive woes were on full display, although they fared better in the second and the fourth quarter.

Speaking to the reporters in the aftermath of the loss, the point guard who was added to this season's roster to add more teeth to the defense felt the side was getting better.

“Well I think we were shooting 20%, and today we shot 26%. So today we got better.”

The Lakers were relatively better from downtown, shooting at 21.2% as opposed to their 20 in the first three games. The tumble was even visible when they shot just 18.2% in their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

That said, Beverley's optimism hopefully pays off as the Lakers aren't hitting the panic button just yet, considering fans and experts being vocal in sharing their two thoughts right from trading Russell Westbrook to guessing the outcome of the season.

Patrick Beverley's Infectious Grit Will Be Pivotal For The Lakers This Season

Prior to the start of the season, Beverley spoke about how he was called the psychiatrist of every team he's played in. He revealed that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker came up with the theory, and safe to say history backs that up.

Those who have followed the guard's run in the league will know that he has been a regular face in the playoffs since 2012-13, except for the one 2017-18 injury-riddled season. Speaking on The Pat Bev Podcast, the 34-year-old relived Booker's words:

“We were in Vegas and we were at the free throw line and Devin Booker called me a basketball psychiatrist of teams...’You are just a psychiatrist of every team. It doesn’t surprise me that you make the playoffs every year. You’re a psychiatrist.’”

The other reason behind Beverley's addition was his quality as the natural leader in the locker room — a common observation from analysts and experts who believed that his grit, patience, and attitude would just be what the Lakers need in a season that was touted to go south for the second time in a row.

Perhaps, Los Angeles could use more of him on the floor and some of the infectious optimism as they look to turn things around when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (October 28).