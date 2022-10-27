Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Feels The Lakers Are Improving Despite 0-4 Run: “Well I Think We Were Shooting 20%, And Today We Shot 26%. So Today We Got Better.”

Patrick Beverley Feels The Lakers Are Improving Despite 0-4 Run: “Well I Think We Were Shooting 20%, And Today We Shot 26%. So today We Got Better.”

Despite the 0-4 run for the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran Patrick Beverley looked at the silver lining, saying the side is improving by the game. 

Beverley's thoughts come after the side's 99-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets, and the Purple and Gold's offensive woes were on full display, although they fared better in the second and the fourth quarter.

Speaking to the reporters in the aftermath of the loss, the point guard who was added to this season's roster to add more teeth to the defense felt the side was getting better.

“Well I think we were shooting 20%, and today we shot 26%. So today we got better.”

The Lakers were relatively better from downtown, shooting at 21.2% as opposed to their 20 in the first three games. The tumble was even visible when they shot just 18.2% in their loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

That said, Beverley's optimism hopefully pays off as the Lakers aren't hitting the panic button just yet, considering fans and experts being vocal in sharing their two thoughts right from trading Russell Westbrook to guessing the outcome of the season.

Patrick Beverley's Infectious Grit Will Be Pivotal For The Lakers This Season

Prior to the start of the season, Beverley spoke about how he was called the psychiatrist of every team he's played in. He revealed that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker came up with the theory, and safe to say history backs that up.

Those who have followed the guard's run in the league will know that he has been a regular face in the playoffs since 2012-13, except for the one 2017-18 injury-riddled season. Speaking on The Pat Bev Podcast, the 34-year-old relived Booker's words:

“We were in Vegas and we were at the free throw line and Devin Booker called me a basketball psychiatrist of teams...’You are just a psychiatrist of every team. It doesn’t surprise me that you make the playoffs every year. You’re a psychiatrist.’”

The other reason behind Beverley's addition was his quality as the natural leader in the locker room  — a common observation from analysts and experts who believed that his grit, patience, and attitude would just be what the Lakers need in a season that was touted to go south for the second time in a row.

Perhaps, Los Angeles could use more of him on the floor and some of the infectious optimism as they look to turn things around when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday (October 28).

YOU MAY LIKE

Patrick Beverley Feels The Lakers Are Improving Despite 0-4 Run: “Well I Think We Were Shooting 20%, And Today We Shot 26%. So today We Got Better.”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Feels The Lakers Are Improving Despite 0-4 Run: “Well I Think We Were Shooting 20%, And Today We Shot 26%. So today We Got Better.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Have Heated Debate About The 3 Best Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers: "LeBron James Can't Be Traded This Season"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Have Heated Debate About The 3 Best Scenarios For The Los Angeles Lakers: "LeBron James Can't Be Traded This Season"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Want To Save Their First-Round Picks For A Future Blockbuster Trade For Damian Lillard
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Want To Save Their First-Round Picks For A Future Blockbuster Trade For Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Says Lakers Were Nervous About Anthony Davis's Back Injury But Assures He Is Fine Right Now
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says Lakers Were Nervous About Anthony Davis's Back Injury But Assures He Is Fine Right Now

By Aaron Abhishek
Isiah Thomas Explains Why LeBron James Is The Greatest Player In NBA History
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Explains Why LeBron James Is The Greatest Player In NBA History

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For His Failures With Cavaliers, Celtics, And Brooklyn Nets: "He’s Like I Don't Want To Play Second Fiddle To LeBron. Oh, You Want To Be The Man?"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For His Failures With Cavaliers, Celtics, And Brooklyn Nets: "He’s Like I Don't Want To Play Second Fiddle To LeBron. Oh, You Want To Be The Man?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Himself After Making 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "I Wasn't Aggressive Enough On A Lot Of My Turnovers... That Was Some Careless Turnovers On My Part."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season
NBA Media

LeBron James Has Gone 0-4 To Start The Season For The First Time Since His Rookie Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James After He Went 8-21 And Had 8 Turnovers Against The Nuggets: "It's Like LeBron Has Taken Westbrook's Place"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron ad
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Falling To 0-4 After Embarrassing Loss Against Nuggets: "Its Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh?"

By Lee Tran
ingles kawhi
NBA Media

Marcus Morris Blames Former Jazz Player For Kawhi Leonard's Horrible Injury: "Cheap Shot In A Cheap Manner."

By Lee Tran
nash ejection
NBA Media

Watch: Steve Nash Gets Ejected After Second Technical Foul Following His Complaints About A No Call On Giannis Antetokounmpo

By Lee Tran
Will Smith Attended Los Angeles Lakers Practice Ahead Of Big Game Against The Denver Nuggets
NBA Media

Will Smith Attended Los Angeles Lakers Practice Ahead Of Big Game Against The Denver Nuggets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
kat edwards popeyes
NBA Media

Popeyes Twitter Account Roasts Karl-Anthony Towns Amidst His Criticism Of Anthony Edwards' Eating Habits: "Good Luck To Every High-Level Athlete Who Eats Popeyes Regardless Of What Their Teammates Say."

By Lee Tran